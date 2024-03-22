9 Must-Read New Books Coming In April 2024
Each month I tell myself there's no way I'm going to fall in love with new rom-com or self improvement books, but somehow I always do. Between BookTokand book club discoveries, I can't get enough of all the talented authors out there. It seems like there are endless tales of romantic mishaps, pop cultural hot takes, and high-stakes mysteries with endings that leave me reeling. That's honestly what makes reading so much fun!
If you need a new dose of romance — or a social commentary that makes you reevaluate your relationship with overthinking — check out these 9 must-read books coming in April! In case you can't get enough, be sure to review the hot new books from March!
Must-Read New Books Coming In April 2024
Old Flames and New Fortunesby Sarah Hogle (April 2)
Romina Tempest has been using her magical gift to create beauty and romantic love around her, even if said love is evading her. It's been like this for the past decade, but she's learned to live with the decision that ended her chance at romance.
Creating magic in her floral shop, Romina can't help but get excited when she learns about a dream angel investor's upcoming (and very prestigious) wedding. Cooking up an elaborate scheme to help her business, she and her co-worker Trevor decide to pretend they're in a relationship.
Things go fairly well until she realizes Trevor knows the man responsible for her love deficit: Alex King. It's a recipe for disaster, but maybe a bit of magic can help.
Just For the Summerby Abby Jimenez (April 2)
Justin and Emma are in the same predicament: every person they date seems to end up in a successful relationship after dating them. Unfortunately for Justin, everyone knows. However, they hope that dating each other will undo whatever omen is hovering over their chance at love.
Over the summer, they spend time together on Lake Minnetonka and become wrapped up in each other's lives. From an overbearing mother to a sudden change in family dynamics, Emma and Justin begin to suspect their mutual bad luck in love may not have been so bad after all.
An Inconvenient Wife by Karen E. Olson (April 2)
The Husbandsby Holly Gramazio (April 2)
Lauren feels like she'd remember whether she was married or not, but the people around her are convinced she's always had a husband: Michael. Sadly, she's having trouble proving she doesn't know who he is because there are too many signs that they've been together.
In the midst of her confusion, Michael disappears into the attic and a new husband appears for Lauren. She watches in fascination as life slowly tweaks to accommodate this new marriage, and she wonders how many lives she's able to live. The more husbands Lauren sees, the more she realizes that jumping from one marriage to the next may not be worth it. That finding one version of happy is enough.
Daughter of Mine by Megan Miranda (April 9)
Hazel Sharp has a complicated relationship with Mirror Lake. It's the place she grew up, but she's got conflicted feelings about her mother's sudden disappearance and the unshakable feeling that one of her brothers really doesn't like her. When she's forced to come back after her father dies, Hazel has to deal with suddenly inheriting his house — and wondering why a car was discovered in their backyard lake.
She knows she should probably leave it alone, but Hazel can't help but feel like it's time to uncover what happened to her mother. What'll she discover is far worse than anything she could've imagined.
The Age of Magical Overthinkingby Amanda Montell (April 9)
Have you noticed you have a tendency to overthink? Join the party because we've all been living in an analytical bubble, but there may be hope! In The Age of Magical Overthinking, author Amanda Montell breaks down the things we tend to overthink and why they occupy our brain so much.
From celebrity worship to a hilarious chapter about Mercury Retrograde, she talks about the way we relate to pop culture and life around us in a way that's easy to understand. And, she makes it clear that she's still an optimist who believes there's a method to our supposed irrationality.
Funny Storyby Emily Henry (April 23)
Funny Story is the latest Emily Henry book that's been on my radar for a while! Daphne feels like she has the perfect love story with her fiancé Peter, but he decides his love story should actually involve his best friend Petra — and then leaves Daphne before their wedding. Facing this unfortunate news, Daphne decides there's no use in wallowing and moves forward with her life in Waning Bay, Michigan.
Faced with the reality she's back to a single income, she moves in with Miles Nowak...Petra's ex. Sparks don't immediately fly until one fateful day convinces them to play a long game of pretend. After receiving invites to their exes' wedding, Daphne and Miles decide to find "love" in each other, and to put everything on display for the world to see. After all, it's the best way to rub something in Peter and Petra's faces. But, feelings don't always know when people are pretending and this duo quickly forms a bond, whether that was a part of the plan or not.
The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl (April 23)
Stella isn't the first person you'd call to go on a spontaneous trip, but life — and her deceased mother's inheritance — nudge her to explore life beyond what she knows. Reluctantly traveling to Paris, Stella doesn't enjoy the city at first. She'd rather find a comfortable rhythm she's used to until she crosses paths with a gorgeous vintage Dior dress she can't bring herself to walk away from.
Intrigued by the way it makes her feel (and the confidence it gives her), Stella decides she's ready to see what life has to offer, and the people and experiences she encounter encourage her to grab life by the horns. At the center of her renewed sense for living is the discovery that she truly feels alive when indulging in delicious food, art, and literature.
The more she allows herself to live, the more Stella is able to understand who she is and how her identity is connected to the past.
