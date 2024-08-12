10 Amazon Crossbody Bags To Carry All Your Essentials In Style
Finding a bag that can comfortably carry all your essentials can feel like such a chore — especially when your male counterparts tend to only grab their PKW (phone, keys, wallet). This can even lead to back and shoulder pain from lugging around purses, but now, we're reinventing the convenience of the classic fanny pack and making it fashion-forward with the crossbody bag. These bags are perfect for running errands because they offer a practical, hands-free experience that no other bag can quite replicate. Here are 10 options on Amazon that will make your life so much easier.
Iioscre Small Sling Crossbody Bag
When it comes to a reliable everyday crossbody, it doesn't get much better than this. What I love about sling bags is their slouchy, flexible design, which lets you fit much more than you'd expect. This is the perfect bag to throw over any outfit when you're running errands around town.
Fossil Women's Jolie Leather Crossbody Purse
A genuine leather bag is a must-have. It's a timeless accessory that I'm sure your future kid will dig out of your closet and steal in the years to come. Plus, this black and cognac color combo is always so chic! But if that's not your thing, this crossbody bag comes in eight other colors.
FARVALUE Women's Straw Clutch
I saw this straw bag on Amazon, and it just screamed 'beach vacay.' Even though summer is slowly coming to an end, that doesn’t mean your summer accessories have to. You can carry this as a clutch, but it also comes with a long strap, making it the perfect vacation crossbody purse. Whether you're out exploring or heading to a nice dinner, this bag will be your best friend.
WITROMAN Belt Bag Fanny pack
I'm not sure when we started wearing fanny packs as crossbody accessories, but here we are — and I’m not even mad about it! I was drawn to this particular fanny pack from Amazon because while it's perfectly simple, it also has an initialed option. How cute would that be for a girls' trip or a bachelorette party with your friends. Imagine all of you walking around, sporting these matching crossbody bags — how cute!
BOSTANTEN Small Sling Bag
I like to call this one the 'Chic Travel Crossbody.' It comes with perfectly compartmentalized pockets for all your travel essentials: phone, passport, wallet, gum, and more. No one wants to be the person holding up the security line because they 'swear they just had their ID a second ago.' With this bag, you'll be stress-free thanks to its easy access and convenience.
CLUCI Crossbody Bag
I want to bring back the messenger bag era. They look so fun, and while a backpack may be more functional and better for your back, messenger bags are definitely more stylish. To me, a messenger bag and a tote bag can be interchangeable. Just like when you carry a tote because you're bringing a book, some cards, and maybe a coloring book — you can do the same with a messenger bag. Plus, you don't have to deal with it sliding off your shoulder when you're on-the-go!
Small Saddle Purse and Boho Crossbody
You just can't go wrong with a classic black leather crossbody. The rounded shape is gorgeous, and I love the buckled flap closure here. If you're looking for a different shade, or you just can't get enough of this model, it comes in 18 colors! Plus, you can snag this stunner for under $25 — huge win!
FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag
Sometimes, keeping it simple is the best approach. This super cute crossbody bag may be small, but it's mighty — it can hold all your date night or daytime essentials, all while keeping you stylish. It’s the perfect accessory to complement any outfit, and Amazon offers this bag in every color under the sun!
Kate Spade New York Leila Top Zip Swingpack Crossbody
Kate Spade is that girl when it comes to bags, and this crossbody is no different. The brown leather is simple and elegant, pairing perfectly with just about any outfit you dream up. And if you're feeling like changing things up, there are three other colors you can choose from — including an adorable "lime sherbert" shade. Grab this for under $100
Vera Bradley Ripstop Mini Sling Backpack
I LOVE Vera Bradley, so I had to include her in this roundup. I’ve been sporting these bags since I was 12 years old, and I'm still waiting for a major renaissance. If you're looking for a crossbody with a fun pattern, you can never go wrong with VB.
