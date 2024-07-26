7 Best Non-Toxic Cleaning Products For A Simple Routine
Searching for safer alternatives for your everyday cleaning needs? It’s time to make the switch to non-toxic cleaning products. Maybe you’re curious out of concern for your kiddos or pets – either way, non-toxic is the way to go. A lot of typical cleaning goods contain chemicals that are known to be harmful to human health and the environment, so it’s best to avoid them by opting for non-toxic options.
Some examples of harmful chemicals commonly found in cleaning products are sodium lauryl sulfate (irritates the skin and lungs), phosphates and phthalates (endocrine disruptors), bleach (irritates the skin, eyes, and lungs), and synthetic fragrances (can cause dizziness, irritation and pollution), among other miscellaneous chemicals.
It can be hard to nix these elements out of your routine entirely, but making small swaps can make a massive difference. See our favorite non-toxic cleaning products without these harmful chemicals for maintaining all areas of your space, from the laundry room to the kitchen!
For Your Bathroom: Attitude Bathroom Cleaner
This vegan, EWG-certified bathroom cleaner is full of plant-derived cleaning agents to tackle spills, stains, and is even tough on limescale. It smells like fresh citrus without any artificial fragrances, which is a huge plus when it comes to non-toxic cleaning products.
For Your Toilet: Blueland Toilet Bowl Cleaner Starter Set
These easy-to-use dissolvable tablets replace the need for bulky plastic packaging. Just drop one in the toilet bowl, let it dissolve, scrub, and you're done! Each tablet expertly tackles rust, mineral deposits, limescale, and hard water. They're made without plastic, parabens, bleach, phosphates, and ammonia, instead prioritizing ingredients that are 100% bio-based, biodegradable, and septic-safe.
For Dishes: Cleancult Dish Soap
We love this eco-friendly, recyclable packaging. It's refill-sized, so you can use it straight form the box or fill up your own glass container! This dish soap made without phthalates, phosphates, dyes, SLS (sodium lauryl sulfate), and SLES (sodium laureth sulfate) cuts grease and grime for some super squeaky-clean dishes every time.
For Your Hands: Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Basil Hand Soap
This non-toxic hand soap smells so good without artificial fragrances, instead using essential oils, aloe vera, and olive oil to create its basil-y scent. You'll want to keep it by every sink in the house! It's made without parabens, phthalates, or artificial colors, plus this product is certifiably cruelty-free.
For Glass Surfaces: Seventh Generation Glass Cleaner
This highly-rated non-toxic glass cleaner provides streak-free shine using 100% biodegradable ingredients and no artificial fragrances. The formula has zero volatile organic compounds, dyes, or harsh fumes, but still gets the job done easily. This pick is also compatible with chrome and stainless steel surfaces!
For Your Laundry: Earth Breeze Laundry Detergent Sheets
Plastic laundry detergent jugs, who? These very effective non-toxic detergent sheets are packed into a small, lightweight cardboard box that's way less bulky than a plastic jug, and more importantly, easier to recycle after the product runs out. The detergent formula is friendly on sensitive skin, since it's dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, bleach-free, dye-free, paraben-free, phosphate-free, phthalate-free, and certified cruelty-free. You only need half a sheet for a regular load, so these will last you a good while.
For All-Purpose Cleaning: Koala Eco Multi-Purpose Kitchen Cleaner
This all-purpose non-toxic cleaner is eco-friendly, biodegradable, and boasts a plant-based formula that smells delightfully like lemon and mandarin. There are zero synthetic fragrances and zero parabens, phosphates, or phthalates inside the bottle. Plus, it comes in some really gorgeous packaging!
