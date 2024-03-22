The Perfect Night Routine According To A Sleep Expert
Maura Jenkins possesses a creative personality that is fueled when she is able to bring her ideas to life through writing, hands-on projects, and other visual mediums. Alongside of Brit + Co, Maura's work has been featured on The Quality Edit where she focuses primarily on fashion and lifestyle products. Having a keen eye for the latest trends, she is always searching for the next best products to add to her arsenal. Aside from her professional work, Maura can be found hiking, reading, searching for the best craft cocktail, or partaking in any activity that allows her to be outdoors.
It’s no secret that people love their routines; morning and nighttime, getting readyandgetting unready – there’s something very comforting about repeating the same practices each day to show up as the best versions of ourselves. However, our routines aren’t just about crossing tasks off of a to-do list; they can have long-lasting benefits that trickle into other aspects of our lives.
If you suffer from restless sleep or still feel tired even when you wake up in the morning, curating the perfect night routinecould be the trick that helps you catch more Z’s. To discover the steps that should be incorporated into a pre-bedtime routine, we tapped Dr. Angela Holiday-Bell, board-certified physician and certified sleep specialist, for her expert insight on creating the perfect nighttime routine for better sleep.
What are bedtime habits for better sleep?
Image via Helight
It’s important to note that achieving better sleep starts long before you actually close your eyes. Dr. Holiday-Bell shared that “ideally your bedtime routine should start about 45 minutes to an hour before your [actual] bedtime.” That might seem like a long time, but adding the steps below to your nighttime routine will require every minute!
Dim the Lights and Use a Red Light Device
“Light is the strongest factor influencing your circadian rhythm in a way that tells you to be awake and alert, so it’s important to limit light exposure before bed as it can interfere with your natural melatonin release,” says Dr. Holiday-Bell. “Red light, on the other hand, has been shown to more effectively promote natural melatonin release, making it easier to fall asleep.”
Our favorite red light device is the Helight Sleep; it’s compact enough to sit comfortably on your bedside table and triggers a biological response that helps you relax, predisposing the body to sleep better each night.
Image via Christa Grover/Pexels
Take a Warm Shower or Bath
“Your body temperature has to drop by one to two degrees in order to facilitate the transition to and maintenance of sleep,” informs Dr. Holiday-Bell. “A warm bath or shower works to facilitate the decrease in body temperature that's necessary when falling and staying asleep.”
To give yourself an even more spa-like experience, try using a lavender body wash as well; Dr. Teal’s is a great option for under $10 that has added soothing benefits like Epsom salt and shea butter.
Image via Amazon
Read a Book or Listen to Soothing Music
“Listening to music [or] reading a book has been shown in research to promote relaxation and decrease stress,” shares Dr. Angela. Given that both allow you to travel into the mind of the composer and/or writer, and out of your own, “they are also helpful in distracting the mind from the thoughts of the day.”
I personally love the convenience of reading off my Kindle, especially thanks to its compatibility with Libby, an app that allows users to download books from their local library for free directly onto their devices. Check out 9 Must-Read New Books Coming In Aprilfor more ideas to add to your TBR!
Image via Katya Wolf/Pexels
Implement a Relaxation Technique
“Relaxation techniques such as meditating, progressive muscle relaxation, and guided imagery can be a great way to ease stress and anxiety and make it easier to fall asleep,” mentions Dr. Holiday-Bell. Headspace is a great way to try out meditation if you’re unsure how to start building your practice. You can also try these Daily Journal Prompts and Spring Journal Prompts!
Image via Hatch
Listen to Soothing Sounds like White Noise
“Changes in volume or tone of sounds can lead to disrupted sleep, so listening to a soothing sound like white noise...can help prevent those disruptions and make it easier to fall and stay asleep,” says Dr. Angela Holiday-Bell. The popular Hatch Restore 2 alarm clock has white noise capabilities and looks super sleek on a nightstand.
What are the habits to avoid in my nighttime routine?
Image via cottonbro studio/Pexels
When thinking about what you should do before bed to achieve better sleep, it’s also imperative to think about what you should not be doing before bed. If your current routine includes TikTok or a glass of wine, you might have to sadly make some changes.
"You should avoid light exposure prior to bed as this can interfere with your natural melatonin release,” says Dr. Holiday-Bell. “The blue light that is richly emitted from electronics has the biggest inhibitory effect on your melatonin levels so it’s important to avoid electronics like the computer and phone before bed.”
Dr. Holiday-Bell also recommends “avoiding alcohol 3 to 4 hours before bedtime as it is metabolized quickly, and after metabolized becomes a stimulant that can lead to broken, poor-quality sleep.”
We hope these nighttime routine tips help you find better sleep in the near future. Sweet dreams!
Lead image via Brit + Co
