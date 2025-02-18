Brrrr.
13 Last-Minute Amazon Buys To Stay Warm In Extreme Cold
As much as we’re looking forward to spring, it seems like we’re in for even more cold fronts. In the vein of staying safe (and warm!) in what could potentially be a dangerous situation, we’ve gathered 13 last-minute essentials you should always keep on-hand in light of severe cold fronts and power outages.
Being prepared with these ‘emergency kit’ items is crucial, and the best, most convenient part is they’re all shoppable onAmazon, who’ll get ‘em at your door within days or sometimes even hours so you can be sure you’re covered.
Scroll on for 13 must-have cold weather necessities to help you make it through the bitter cold.
Amazon
Senllen Fleece Balaclava
Balaclavas are like beanies – but better – since they cover more of your face, which makes a huge difference in how you perceive the cold. This one comes with adjustable straps to help you trap in even more body heat.
Amazon
Waffle Knit Heated Blanket
Where would we be without our heated blanket? Having one in the living room or bedroom is super helpful, especially if your radiator or central heating goes kaput. In the case your power's completely out, this can still function as a practical extra layer of warmth.
Amazon
Carhartt Cuffed Beanie
Carhartt beanies are unmatched when it comes to the comfiness and warmth they bring.
Amazon
Dreo Space Heater
This pick is pretty self-explanatory. Space heaters are the MVP of keeping you warm, especially in places that your regular heater may have difficulty reaching, like the bathroom.
Amazon
Wander Agio Warm Plaid Scarf
In addition to a reliable beanie, a scarf is a winter must. We recommend you opt for a big, soft one like this!
Amazon
Ihuan Waterproof Ski Gloves
Same thing goes for good gloves – shop for ones that are waterproof, snow-proof, and expertly insulated.
Amazon
Yeti Rambler Stackable Insulated Mug
Insulated cups and mugs are wintertime's BFF since they'll keep your tea, coffee, or hot chocolate hot for longer, warming you up from the inside out.
Amazon
HotHands Hand Warmers
If you have to brave the cold, HotHands are the OG way of keeping your hands warm. You can even throw them in your shoes if your toes tend to freeze and you don't have insulated snow shoes in your closet. Just remember it's a temporary fix!
Amazon
Snow Brush + Scraper
Anyone who lives in a snowy place knows that a snow brush is a smart investment for, well, brushing off the snow from your car. This one is especially nice since the other end boasts a scraper to tackle pesky frost and ice!
Amazon
AlpsWolf Rechargeable Flashlight + Lantern
In case of a power outage, you're going to want to have a flashlight, lantern, and some old-fashioned candles handy. This product in particular is rechargeable, so make sure it has a full charge!
Amazon
Duracell Coppertop AA Batteries
If you opt for a battery-powered flashlight (or other device), batteries are key. Luckily, Amazon sells a ton of different kinds for same-day delivery.
Amazon
First Aid Kit
Cold front or not, a fully-stocked first aid kit is crucial for responding to emergencies. This one comes complete with stuff to address wounds, cuts, scrapes, and aches.
Amazon
Portable Power Station
Splurging on a generator can be a really great idea if you live somewhere where power outages and/or natural disasters are common. This one is fashioned with plenty of different plugs and can power devices and more for days.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.