OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

zodiac signs that attract narcissists
Zodiac Signs

8 Zodiac Signs That Are Total Magnets For Narcissists

blake lively it ends with us legal battle
Celebrity News

Blake Lively Is Prepared For A Year Of "Continued Drama" With 'It Ends With Us' Legal Battle

smart responses to passive aggressive comments
A Better Work Life

10 Smart Responses To Passive-Aggressive Comments From Your Boss

'1923' Season 1 Ending, Explained
Entertainment

The '1923' Season 1 Ending, Deaths, & Betrayals, Explained

how to style skinny jeans
Style & Shopping

The 5 “Most Flattering” Ways To Style Your Skinny Jeans In 2025

Trader Joe's Mistakes
Food News & Menu Updates

9 Mistakes To Avoid At Trader Joe's, According To Someone Who Visits Weekly

blake lively ryan reynolds snl50 special
Celebrity News

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Have "No Regrets" About Controversial 'SNL50' Special Appearance: "Nothing To Hide"

brandon sklenar addresses blake lively justin baldoni feud
Celebrity News

Um, Brandon Sklenar Just Spoke On Whether He's Team Justin Or Team Blake (Yes, Really)

wuthering heights movie
Movies

The Shocking First Look At 'Wuthering Heights' Is SO 'Saltburn' Coded

weekly tarot reading february 18
Astrology

Your "Powerful" Weekly Tarot Reading Is Officially In For February 18!

holland movie nicole kidman
Entertainment

Nicole Kidman's "Twisted" New Thriller Is For 'Little Fires Everywhere' Fans

Free People Spring Dresses
Style Trends & Inspo

15 “Flattering” Free People Spring Dresses To Brighten Up Your Closet

a court of thorns and roses canceled news
TV

No! Hulu Just Canceled 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' TV Series

Trader Joe’s Body Butter
Beauty News

Trader Joe’s Just Dropped An “Amazing” $7 Dupe Of This Popular Body Butter

why you're judging how friends spending money
Financial Wellbeing

4 Reasons You're Lowkey Obsessed With How Your Friends Spend Money

Mental Exercises
Lifestyle

8 Mental Exercises to Keep Your Mind Sharp as You Age