20 Meals to Warm You Up on Cold Winter Nights
Okay, so the worst has happened: It's cold outside, AND you're hungry. You love a good turkey sandwich as much as the next person, but you're craving something warm and comforting. Get some new flavors into that meal rotation by checking out one of these mouth-watering meals. Allow this guide to be your answer to cozy winter dinners.
Slow-Cooker Mac + Cheese
Load up your slow cooker with pasta, cheeses, butter, milk, and spices, and a few hours later, you'll be in comfort-food heaven. (via Brit + Co)
Vegan “Cheesy” Bread With Chickpea Curry Dip
These comforting, “cheesy" bread pockets will warm you right up, along with the spiced curry dip. (via Brit + Co)
Mini Slow-Cooker Lamb Tacos
Beer-drenched lamb is only improved by a tomatillo-apple salsa. (via Fiestas: Tidbits, Margaritas & More; photo via Isabella Martinez-Funcke)
Lemon Chicken Piccata
This dish looks impressive, but it's seriously simple to make for date night and casual weeknights alike. (via Damn Delicious)
Chicken Parmesan Baked Ziti
The only thing better than chicken parmesan or baked ziti is not having to decide between the two. This is comfort food at its finest. (via Gimme Some Oven)
Sesame Chicken Potstickers
These potstickers provide a fun group activity. Gather up your friends and make it a DIY dumpling party. (via Damn Delicious)
Classic Italian Meatballs
It's a delicate balance to make a meatball that's both tender and holds together while cooking, but this recipe does it. Make sure you use extra-soft bread in your meat mixture — it's the secret ingredient! (via Recipe Tin Eats)
Homemade Spicy Ramen with Tofu
If you're looking for something to soothe that winter cold, this ramen is savory, spicy, and as comforting as a warm blanket. (via Pinch of Yum)
Garlic Sriracha Chicken
Garlic, sesame, and sriracha team up to make a powerful marinade and a zippy flavor profile. (via Rasa Malaysia)
Asian Salmon in Foil
After cooking lots of holiday fare, stepping back into the kitchen might feel a little daunting. Fortunately, this yummy dinner comes together in about 30 minutes. (via Damn Delicious)
Spicy Vegan Lentil Soup
When you're looking for a little feel-good food, this vegan soup really hits the spot. It's comforting, hearty, and completely guilt-free. (via Cookie + Kate)
30-Minute Indian Butter Chicken
Make sure you have plenty of fresh naan on hand for this dish. You'll want to soak up every last drop of the creamy tomato sauce. It's that good. (via Averie Cooks)
Roasted Carrot and Ginger Soup
Roasted veggies are a welcome change of pace when you've been indulging a little too much. This dish is definitely not lacking in the flavor department, and you'll love the garnish of fresh scallions and nuts for an added crunch. (via Show Me The Yummy)
White Chicken Chili
There's nothing like a hearty soup on a cold winter night. A little cream cheese and puréed cannellini beans are the secret to this seriously creamy chili. (via Cooking Classy)
Shrimp and Broccoli Stir Fry
This stir-fry comes together in 20 minutes, and it's insanely tasty. Garnish with sesame seeds and green onion, if you have those on hand. It doesn't get better (or easier) than that. (via Damn Delicious)
One-Pan Apricot and Brie Stuffed Chicken Breast With Roasted Potatoes
This meal is firing on all cylinders. It's sweet, savory and creamy — AND it all happens in one pan, so you can get through cleanup faster. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Chicken Enchiladas
Mix things up with some Mexican fiesta influence. Enchiladas are classic comfort food. (via Gimme Some Oven)
Pesto Bolognese Lasagna
This is the yummiest way to eat greens when you need a healthy boost. This version of the traditional Italian soup is filled with leeks, peas, kale, and zucchini. And then… it's topped off with a flavorful basil pesto. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Rainbow Vegetarian Pad Thai With Peanuts and Basil
This classic takeout favorite gets a healthy makeover with brown rice noodles, fresh veggies, and handfuls of fresh herbs. (via Pinch of Yum)
BBQ Chicken Naan Pizza
It may be too cold to grill outdoors, but you can still get your fill of sweet-tangy-spicy barbecue with this flatbread pizza. (via Bowl of Delicious)
This post has been updated.
