15 “Flattering” Free People Spring Dresses To Brighten Up Your Closet
Spring is almost here, so it’s time to get your wardrobe ready with all things bright and colorful. Luckily, Free People is here to deliver with tons of dreamy dresses that not only flatter your figure, but add a touch of whimsy to your look, no matter the occasion. From romantic floral minis to breezy maxi dresses, there’s a Free People dress calling your name.
Shop our 15 fave Free People spring dresses below!
Free People
Free-est New In Town Midi
This breezy maxi is just screaming 'spring break.'
Free People
Lucinda Plaid Midi Dress
Springtime is the season for outdoor picnics, and this midi dress is a perfect fit for the occasion.
Free People
Raylon Midi
With a drop waist silhouette and plenty of florals to go around, this is one of the dreamiest Free People spring dresses around.
Free People
Daisy Dots Mini Dress
Polka dots will never not be cute. Their adorable nature fits right in with this mini dress' cutesy babydoll silhouette! Pair it with tall boots or ballet flats, and your spring look is complete.
Free People
Ciara Pucker Check Midi
This midi moment will make you feel like an absolute princess – just look at that dropped waist and flattering square neckline!
Free People
Ezra Midi Dress
A 100% cotton white dress like this one is the ultimate spring uniform because the light material ensures you stay cool in hot temps – and with this adorable pick, you'll also stay so chic during the season and into summer.
Free People
Tasha Mini
Bows, hearts, ruffles, flowers – this mini dress has it all, encapsulating the springtime vibe to a tee. We'd pair it with some easy-to-wear tall boots and a denim jacket for spring!
Free People
Butterfly Babe Maxi Dress
This satiny maxi dotted with lace details would make your next date night super stylish. It comes in a handful of different colorways, too!
Free People
In My Dreams Midi
Drop waist dresses are the name of the game when it comes to romantic (and flattering!) spring dressing. This number also comes complete with eye-catching ruffles!
Free People
Salvador Midi
Boasting a contrasting design in both color and texture, this midi dress makes the perfect one-and-done spring outfit. It also has an adorable open back so you can show some skin! Wear it with some black ballet flats and you're ready to step out!
Free People
Marney Mini Dress
This flowy mini dress is gonna be your go-to farmer's market 'fit since it's extremely light and breezy, but still ideal for capturing some adorable Instagram pics!
Free People
Annabelle Mini Dress
The plunging v-neckline and the ruched, fitted bodice on this dress work seamlessly together to shape and flatter your body in all the right places.
Free People
Free-est Oasis Midi Dress
All you need to jazz up this midi dress is a comfy pair of sandals and your go-to tote bag for a totally spring-ready look!
Free People
Free-est Good Feels Ruffle Long-Sleeve Mini
This flirty number is shoppable in 9 different colors, though we adore this bright yellow for springtime specifically.
Free People
Free-est Burst Of Bliss Maxi
You're gonna want to pack this maxi with you on vacation – with its open back, halter neckline, and dreamy ruffled skirt, it inspires unmatched levels of confidence and is easy to throw on after a long day of relaxing.
