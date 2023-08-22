Reese Blutstein's Future Collective Collection At Target Is Giving Back-To-School For The Fashion Girlies
Though you may have graduated, it's never a bad idea to dive into the back-to-school spirit. Our recommended method is through your wardrobe! Not to mention, donning preppy style-approved pleated skirts, chunky sweaters, and trench coats gives your summer-to-fall look the vibes it needs for the changing seasons. Luckily, Target's latest Future Collective brand collaboration with Reese Blutstein has everything you need to rock the transition.
Inspired primarily by vintage fashion and nature, Blutstein, an Atlanta-based influencer and creative, took to Future Collective at Target to deliver an over 100-piece edit that combines flair *and* function. Each piece reflects uniqueness in the details, but they also serve stylishly as easy closet basics. There's no doubt that her on-trend collab is perfect for the coming colder months, as it includes lots of outwear and long-sleeved picks. Here are our fave items from the collection to shop now!
Future Collective with Reese Blutstein Long-Sleeve Button-Up Denim Midi Dress ($45)
Denim is H-O-T hot this year. If sporting a Canadian tuxedo wasn't on your fashion bingo card, we urge you to try the trend out. This long sleeve dress makes wearing it an easy one-and-done!
Future Collective with Reese Blutstein Strappy Pleated Midi Dress ($38)
Crafted with a built-in belt, this white midi dress is equal parts formal and casual, thanks to the pleated bottom.
Future Collective with Reese Blutstein Long Sleeve Belted Trench Coat ($50)
Though minuscule, the enlarged pockets, buttons, and collar on this trench work together to make a statement! This tan coat can be easily tossed over a long dress or t-shirt for those fall feels.
Future Collective with Reese Blutstein Belt Buckle Pleated Midi Skirt ($36)
The girlies love a pleat. This trendy piece recalls the start of the school year, but makes a twist on prep fashion's expectations. It beats wearing pants by a long shot, and can still go great with those sporty 'It' girl sneakers you've had your eyes on.
Future Collective with Reese Blutstein Cargo Patchwork Straight Pant ($40)
Baggy jeans are the moment. Go beyond plain AF pants with this patchwork-y denim style! The cargo details transform this piece into an on-trend wardrobe staple.
Future Collective with Reese Blutstein Cropped Cable Knit Crewneck Sweater ($32)
We simply can't resist a cable knit sweater come falltime. This one is comfortably cropped, so it'll be super flattering whenever you throw it on.
Future Collective with Reese Blutstein Short Sleeve Jersey T-Shirt ($18)
In addition to the preppier approach to fashion, sporty styles are very in. This tee reminds us of our gym class uniform days – except it's worlds cuter than the school-distributed ones.
Future Collective with Reese Blutstein Long Sleeve Prep Check Blazer ($45)
Got a meeting to jet to? Or perhaps a formal dinner? This dark navy blue blazer is here for *all* the occasions in which you need to look polished.
Future Collective with Reese Blutstein Denim Midi Skirt ($36)
This piece from Target's Future Collective edit couldn't be more desired at the moment. Long denim skirts are so popular, and you can rock one with some chunky loafers or ballet flats – easy.
Future Collective with Reese Blutstein Long Sleeve Faux Leather Jacket ($50)
Sportiness shines again with this racer-inspired faux leather jacket! Wear it with more tailored pieces from your closet to flaunt a balanced look.
Future Collective with Reese Blutstein Long Sleeve Square Neck Knit Midi Sweater Dress ($30)
This totally-balletcore dress is calling our name. The low-waist hem and dreamy drop skirt is giving the girls *exactly* what they need for fall fashion!
Future Collective with Reese Blutstein Saddle Wrap Pant ($36)
The Saddle Wrap Pant features a distinct front closure that hugs your midsection with grace. We absolutely love the crisp pleat detail running down the legs, too! From work to happy hour, this pick holds up.
Future Collective with Reese Blutstein Long Sleeve Plaid Cropped Blazer ($40)
Professional ladies, let's hear it for this blazer! Crafted with a cropped length, it'll give your work wardrobe a much-needed style refresh.
Future Collective with Reese Blutstein Long Sleeve Striped Button-Down Shirt ($30)
Size up in this style for an oversized button-down that'll carry your wardrobe from day to night.
Future Collective with Reese Blutstein Felt Double Front Pocket Mini Skirt ($28)
There's more preppy style coming your way with this sturdy mini skirt. Fashioned with two eye-catching front pockets, this pick emits only the best Gossip Girl vibes.
Future Collective with Reese Blutstein Long Sleeve Denim Button-Down Shirt ($32)
Take your denim game even further by wearing this cozy shirt with a denim skirt or shorts.
Future Collective with Reese Blutstein Two Tone Quilt Lined Jacket ($55)
This color-blocked piece is the ultimate addition to your fall wardrobe, since it's resistant to cold, rainy weather. The longline hem makes it easy to layer over other pieces, plus the pockets scream practicality.
Future Collective with Reese Blutstein Faux Leather Handbag ($30)
The accessories part of the Target Future Collective x Reese Blutstein edit are *chef's kiss.* First up is this banana-yellow handbag that boasts a vintage-y color palette. Carry it with a neutral-forward 'fit to make heads turn.
Future Collective with Reese Blutstein Croissant Handbag ($30)
This croissant bag is understated and eye-catching all at the same time. Its shape gives it that wow-factor!
Shop more B+C favorites by signing up for our shopping newsletter!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Target.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.