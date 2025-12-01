We’re officially fully emerged in all the Cyber Monday action – this time, with a keen eye on Amazon’s greatest deals. This year, the retailer is rolling out the kind of discounts that make spoiling yourself (or searching for the perfect gift) way easier on your wallet. It’s the ultimate time to finally pull the trigger on the finds you’ve been eyeing all year long.

The markdowns aren’t going to last long, though. You just might miss them if you’re spending all your time scrolling through thousands of on-sale items. That’s why we’ve narrowed down these nine can’t-miss Amazon Cyber Monday deals to check out before the sale is over to alleviate the stress of searching.

Scroll on to discover 9 great Amazon Cyber Monday deals worth shopping!

Amazon XPIZH Oversized Fleece Hoodie This cozy $16 hoodie (was $20) is a cold weather essential, whether you're staying in or going out. Its fleece lining will keep you cozy all season long, plus it comes in tons of different on-sale colors to suit your wardrobe. It'd make a fantastic gift for moms, college students, and everyone in between.

Amazon TheraGun Handheld Percussion Massage Gun We love this handheld massage gun for soothing sore muscles prompted by workouts or long work days. Available for just $110 (was $160), it's effective, easy to use, durable, and also easy to travel with in order to take your recovery routine on the go.

Amazon Away Carry-On Suitcase This shopper-loved carry-on suitcase has everything you could want from a piece of modern luggage: 360-degree rolling wheels, strategically-placed handles, and a durable shell to keep all your stuff protected. It also comes with a unique compression pad system so you can always pack more than you think you can. It's currently on sale for $206, down from its original price of $275, and makes an impressive gift for the frequent traveler on your list.

Amazon Cushionaire Belinda Lace Detail Casual Sneakers Trendy sneaks with frilly flair? Count us in on this deal. These adorable shoes are on sale for a limited time at just $57 (was $90) for yourself or the fashionista on your gifting list.

Amazon Bliss Glow & Hydrate Serum What more could your skin need in the bleak winter than some glow and hydration? This serum delivers both, thanks to its formula made with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E. It's on sale for just $14 (was $30).

Amazon Nex Playground Active Play System For Kids This unique gaming system comes equipped with five interactive games fit for the whole family. It uses a built-in camera to track motion and body movements for a variety of objectives that they'll love solving together. Want to go above and beyond? Add on a 3-month Play Pass for $49 or a 12-month Play Pass for $89.

Amazon KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Stand Mixer We're always so excited to see KitchenAid's stand mixers on sale each Cyber Monday. Amazon is carrying this Series 5 model on sale for $350 right now, so if you're looking to upgrade your kitchen set-up, now's the time to snag it. It typically goes for $500, saving you a whole $150 while the sale is still running.

Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Cropped Full-Zip Puffer Jacket Looking for some last-minute winter layers that'll actually keep you warm? This puffer comes in a wide range of colors on sale for as low as $23 (originally $40).

Amazon Carhartt Classic Heavy Duty Duffel Bag This would be an iconic gift for guys. Whether he's hauling it to the gym or packing for a weekend trip, this TSA-friendly duffel ($97, was $130) stays sturdy all while fitting the stuff he needs to succeed.

