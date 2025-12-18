If you’ve got a fashion lover on your holiday shopping list, this is your moment to shop the hottest trends of 2025. From chic accessories to timeless wardrobe staples, this season’s most stylish finds are luxe while still feeling special for the sake of gifting. Whether you’re shopping for a trend-setter or someone who appreciates the classics, these nine fashion-forward gifts will wow.

Shop our 9 favorite trending fashion gifts guaranteed to please the style lover in your life below!

Free People We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans 2025 was undoubtedly the year of the barrel jean. Known for their distinct width and unique silhouette, barrel jeans are an easy grab-and-go piece for any wardrobe. They instantly elevate and can bring that eye-catching factor to tons of looks, formal and casual. This Free People style comes in a wide range of washes and colors so you can find the perfect pair to suit your giftee's style.

Vans Vans Super Lowpro Shoe These low-profile sneaks from Vans undoubtedly give "cool girl." Gift the cool girl in your life these shoes they'll wear year-round!

& Other Stories & Other Stories Alpaca-Blend Rib-Knit Hood Scarf Hood scarves like this are all the rage right now, not just for staying warm in winter weather, but because they add a cozy feel to any outfit.

Gap Gap Icon Trench Coat Long trench coats are what every fashion lover wants for that "it girl" look. Opt for styles that land around the knees and boast classic buttoning and pocket details, so they can wear it with practically everything. The best part about this particular find is it's light enough to layer up during the winter then wear alone over a top or dress once it starts to warm up again.

SeaVees SeaVees Bodega Clog Any kind of clog is sure to please the fashion fanatic in your life. We adore these because they come in a ton of fun colors and boast water-resistant tech so they stay looking chic.

Gap Gap Vegan Suede Bucket Bag Leather tote bags and suede materials really popped off this year. Try gifting a bigger bag like this one alongside a purse organizer or sweet bag charm to seal the deal on your gift!

Steve Madden Steve Madden Riggs Rust Leather Boots Tall boots are a must-have for the fashion-forward right now. Though the trend broke out from pricey Frye boots, there are a ton of different styles to shop from that don't cost nearly as much. Case in point is this adorable pair from Steve Madden that's shoppable in various colors and materials. They'll go great with mini dresses and skirts all year long.

Anthropologie Mignonne Gavigan Gaia Charm Necklace Charm necklaces also had a huge moment in 2025. They're highly customizable and definitely super cool, no matter how they're worn. This chunky style is simply a starting point for further gift inspo, though we do adore the eclectic mix of charms on it.

Coach Coach Motif Chain Bag Charm And speaking of charms, bag charms are a definite yes for any fashion lover that can't help but accessorize every element of their 'fit. This Coach charm is perfectly quirky, though there are many more styles to choose from across brands.

