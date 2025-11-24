If you’re trying to save big this Black Friday (without sifting through literal thousands of listings), our list of can’t-miss picks will alleviate not only your pre-holiday stress, but your budget for traveling, hosting, and gifting, too. We've rounded up nine deals worth adding to your cart ASAP and will be on the hunt for even more epic discounts as Black Friday approaches. Save up to 50% on our go-to's below.

Amazon Nécessaire The Lip Balm This splurgy lip balm is one of our favorites for its thick, lasting texture and nourishing, yet non-irritating formula. Right now, it's a little less splurgy (woo!) since it's currently 10% off with a coupon. Once Black Friday hits, this lippie (and Nécessaire's entire Amazon storefront packed with skincare, hair care, and body care) will be 20% off through December 1.

Amazon Hatch Restore 3 Alarm Clock Hatch's top-rated Restore sunrise alarm clock is 30% off on Amazon now through December 1. It's a true game-changer if you're trying to improve your sleep routine and get higher-quality rest.

Amazon Kiehl's Creme De Corps Whipped Body Butter Kiehl's has so many great Black Friday deals on Amazon, but we just have to recommend this whipped body butter since it's truly the season for dry skin. Its shea- and jojoba butter-packed formula provides lush-feeling hydration and keeps it locked in all day long. Shop it for 30% off right now.

Amazon Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask 'Tis the season for dry skin, but also 'tis the season for dry hair. This Briogeo hair mask is loved by the Brit + Co crew for its thickness, efficacy, and ability to be applied frequently without added greasiness. This tub is currently 30% off right now. More of the brand's best-sellers will be up to 40% off from November 26-December 1.

Amazon Blueair Air Purifier Though they stand quite quietly on the sidelines, we think air purifiers are a worthy upgrade to enhance your space's air quality so you feel your best. They're especially helpful for managing dander, dust, and unpleasant smells if you have pets. This model is now 30% off (that's over $200 in savings). More of Blueair's best-selling air purifiers, humidifiers, and more are also on sale up to 50% off now through December 1.

Amazon Ninja Hot + Iced Coffee Maker Tons of Ninja kitchen appliances are on sale on Amazon for Black Friday, including this coffee maker that can make hot or iced coffee. It's 40% off, saving you a whole $100.

Amazon Stanley 40-Ounce Quencher Stanley's viral Quencher makes a stunning last-minute gift for practically anyone on your list since they carry so many different colors and patterns. This particular style is 50% off right now alongside even more fun colorways.

Amazon Maison Margiela Replica Candle This luxe candle is currently 50% off, but only for a limited time! The deal ends November 25.

Amazon Levi's Cinch Baggy Jeans are super hot right now, so why not snag some while they're on sale? This Levi's pair is 40% off right now. Our favorite part is the cinch-able waist for a personalized, always-flattering fit. Dark wash jeans are super hot right now, so why not snag some while they're on sale? This Levi's pair is 40% off right now. Our favorite part is the cinch-able waist for a personalized, always-flattering fit.

