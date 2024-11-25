Don’t Wait To Shop These 13 Amazing Apple Black Friday Deals
Get ready, tech lovers – Apple’s Black Friday deals for 2024 are shaping up to be the biggest and best yet! A lot of Apple products just went on sale on Amazon, even ahead of *actual* Black Friday. Whether you’ve been eyeing a new MacBook, the latest iPhone, or a sleek pair of AirPods, this year’s sales promise unbeatable discounts on Apple’s most popular devices.
- Best Apple Watch deal: Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) 32% off
- Best iPad deal:Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)30% off
- Best AirPods deal:Apple AirPods Pro 238% off
- Best MacBook deal: 2022 Apple MacBook Air25% off
- Best iMac deal:Renewed 2019 Apple iMac60% off
These Apple Black Friday deals are perfect for snagging gifts for others or treating yourself – shop them below!
Apple Watch Deals
Amazon
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
Track your health, text, call, listen to music, and more with this stunning Apple Watch, which is currently 32% off.
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 10
This expert Apple Watch is too sleek to take our eyes off of it. Save 16% now!
Amazon
Renewed Apple Watch Series 5
This Apple Watch will only run you $132. It's not as fancy as the newer Apple Watches, but it's still capable of tracking your workouts and navigating with GPS.
iPad Deals
Amazon
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)
The iPad Mini is so cute. It's ideal for note-taking college students, digital artists, and grandparents that love doing the crossword. Take a whopping 30% off for Black Friday!
Amazon
Apple iPad (9th Generation)
This version of the iPad is only $278, and you can shop two different colors as well as two different storage options, like 64GB and 256GB.
Amazon
Apple iPad (10th Generation)
This "colorfully reimagined" generation of the iPad would make a perfect gift. Take 20% off right now.
AirPods Deals
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro 2
The biggest pro on the AirPods Pro is their noise-cancellation feature. It comes in super handy for locked-in work days or long flights. This model is currently 38% off!
Amazon
Renewed Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
Now 36% off, these 3rd gen AirPods are perfect if you work, travel, or exercise frequently. They'll quickly become your in-ear BFF, delivering all your favorite tunes, podcasts, and calls in high-quality spatial audio.
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max
The AirPods Max come in so many colors, it's hard to pick one! Hopefully the 27% off deal on the famed headphones can help you land on a decision. These would make an especially great holiday gift!
MacBook Deals
Amazon
2022 Apple MacBook Air
Not only can you save 25% on this MacBook model, your AppleCare+ protection plan is also discounted by 22%!
Amazon
2024 Apple MacBook Air
This 2024 MacBook Air sets the standard for laptops with a powerful computing system, an impeccable liquid retina display, and unbeatable data privacy protections. Save 23% right now!
iMac Deals
Amazon
Renewed 2019 Apple iMac
This iMac model from 2019 is a whopping 60% off. It's renewed, but still in tip-top shape!
Amazon
2023 Apple iMac
The most aesthetically-pleasing iMac (we just adore pink!) is 23% off right now. It comes equipped with a matching mouse and wireless keyboard so you can get right to work.
Subscribe to our newsletter for more holiday shopping deals!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.