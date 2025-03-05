Step up your shoe game!
11 Under-$20 Spring Shoes On Amazon That Are Total Hidden Gems
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
It’s finally time to swap out your heavy winter boots for something a bit lighter, brighter, and budget-friendly. Amazon has quite the stylish lineup of spring shoes, and I scoured their site for the cutest picks – all under $20! From chic sandals to ballet flats that make any spring outfit feel fresh, these 11 Amazon shoes are here to refresh your shoe game, all without forgoing your budget.
Scroll on for 11 comfy and cute Amazon spring shoes, all shoppable for $20 or less!
Amazon
Hash Bubbie Mesh Knit Ballet Flats
These mesh ballet flats will let you feet breathe throughout all the warm weather coming our way. The pointed toes add the perfect touch of chic!
Amazon
Soda Platform Crisscross Band Sandals
Platform sandals are a springtime icon! These babies will fit you oh-so comfortably, thanks to the thick, crossed band design.
Amazon
Call It Spring Kelena Heeled Sandals
Perfect for the office, these blocked heels make a statement with square toes and plenty of stylish straps.
Amazon
Feversole Woven Flat Shoes
We adore flat shoes around here. These will wear well with everything from jeans to skirts this spring!
Amazon
Sailing Lu Square Toe Ballet Flats
Leopard print is hot this season, so you'll be right on-trend once you slip into these cozy ballet flats!
Amazon
Dream Pairs Ankle Strap Espadrille Sandals
These classic strappy sandals would be stunning for a springtime vacation, but they're also comfy enough to rock when you're out and about running errands.
Amazon
Stunner Mary Jane Flats
Who knew affordable shoes could be so trendy?! These metallic babies boast a double buckle silhouette that's sure to earn you compliment after compliment.
Amazon
Ataiwee Flat Slide Sandals
The woven motif on these slip-on sandals is so spring-like. They're also shoppable in tons of different colors to suit your personal style to a tee.
Amazon
Soda Shoes Casual Slippers
Sometimes you just need an easy spring shoe. That's exactly where these sandals come in, with a slip-on shape and cozy wide band on top.
Amazon
Tatumaie Orthopedic Wedge Sandals
These boho-esque sandals are equipped with the cutest stitched and woven details, so they'd work really well with a flowy dress or even some denim shorts, depending on your outfit vibe for the season.
Amazon
Lancholy Yoga Mat Insole Sandals
These babies are all about comfort, being made with a soft yoga mat insole. The multiple straps will keep your feet nice and secure for any and every occasion!
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more editor-loved shoes!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.