Onitsuka Tiger Shoes Are Making Street Style Trendy Again
Since the beginning of the year, I've heard a lot of buzz around the Onitsuka Tiger sneakers. The Japanese brand originated in 1949 in an effort to make the perfect shoe for athleticism, but they're making a major comeback in metropolitan streetwear style lately. In 2002, the iconic shoe reappeared in Europe in a more fashionable context rather than for sport. Today, you can spot these sneakers all around the world, becoming widely popular for their comfort and timeless look that can go with anything. There are quite literally hundreds of styles and models to choose from, so here are some of my favorite models of this exciting "It Girl" shoe.
I've seen these sweet silver sneakers all over my Instagram explore page, and TBH I never realized how easy it would be to style silver shoes before now. They look so effortlessly cool with baggy jeans or a maxi skirt, and they can add a little flare to any boring outfit! These are in the Mexico 66 style, which is the most popular design by far due to its retro '60s look that never seems to go out of style. There are endless color combos for this shoe, but this silver pair is by far my favorite and can truly make any outfit fabulous.
This bowling shoe-esque style of sneaker has always fascinated me. In my experience, I've found them to be very comfortable and provide good support for my feet. The padded heel here even provides additional support if you are flat-footed. Basically, these are the kind of shoes I would trust to walk at least five miles in, and look fabulous doing it. This model is based on the original Onitsuka sneaker, so if you're a fan of the retro look, this is a super cool option.
One can never go wrong with a vintage style suede shoe. They perfectly compliment any daytime outfit, and can even get the dress up treatment for certain evening events! I am a big fan of classy street style — it's a great way to be cool and comfortable at the same time — and these shoes are a great example of that.
If you Google "style and practicality," you'll probably see a picture of this pair of Onitsuka sneakers. The Serrano was originally designed as a track and field shoe, so if you're looking for a walkable pair of sneakers, these bad boys are perfect. They are designed to be lightweight, flexible, and cushioned to ensure that your foot will get the support and comfort that they deserve. I would highly recommend looking into a pair of Serrano's if you need shoes with a little extra support, but still want to look super fashionable!
This shoes is described as being "an instant hit with runners and business people alike," and i could not have said it better myself. The EDR 78 sneakers were designed for train running, so they're made with a lot of arch support and cushion to ensure that your feet won't feel the effects of a more rugged surface. However, that doesn't mean that you can't also casually sport these shoes on the streets of NYC with a pair of jeans and a baggy t-shirt. The duality of this shoe just blows me away — and hey, if you need to pack light on vacation, you have an everyday shoe and a running shoe all in one!
This sneaker might not perform as well as the other sportier options, but I just love a fuzzy shoe, especially in the winter time. This design is just all about comfort — inside and out — so if you're looking for the ultimate walking experience, I would consider getting a pair of these Paraty shoes. These could really compliment any look, whether you're going out to dinner in the mountains, or running down to the bodega to get a midnight snack in your sweats. I would like to call these: an elevated slipper.
