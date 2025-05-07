Summer is the season of cute sandals and chic flats, but what if I told you don’t have to shell out a fortune to step up your shoe game this year? Walmart’s current summer shoe lineup is insanely stylish, and it only helps that all of the best styles go for such affordable prices. I gathered up 9 super chic Walmart shoes ahead of summertime that I know you’re going to love. They all add a touch of polished flair to any outfit, and they’re also supremely comfy!

Scroll on to shop 9 Walmart shoes that are perfect for any summer occasion.

Walmart Scoop Platform Strappy Sandals These strappy sandals are a maxi dress' BFF. You also get a nice boost in height from the platform soles, too! These are essentially like gladiator sandals (ahem, throwback!), but way more sophisticated and stylish.

Walmart No Boundaries Cut Out Mary Janes These breezy light blue Mary Janes are perfect for working in a pop of color to your summer 'fits without being too bold or over-the-top. From skirts to jeans, I promise you'll be obsessed with styling them every which way.

Walmart Cushionaire Belinda Lace Sneakers The ribbon laces on these girly sneaks are everything! Dotted with lacy details, these Walmart shoes simply do not look like Walmart shoes. They also give off the sportier effect that other popular sneaker styles do. The insoles are fitted with memory foam, too, so every step you take will be super comfortable.

Walmart Madden Girl Charlene Kitten Heel Sandals Kitten heels will always have my heart, from both a comfort standpoint and a style standpoint. These are almost like a pair of traditional flip flops, but obviously more elevated with a shiny gold sheen and cutesy kitten heels – perfect for a night out!

Walmart Time and Tru String Bow Ballet Flats Woven and rattan shoes are huge this season, and I adore the tiny bows on these ballet flats. The slip-on silhouette is super easy to wear all day long, and I could even see these being perfect for a little vacation 'fit!

Walmart Madden Girl Block Heel Sandals Hello, block heel! These slightly strappy sandals are fitted with tiny buckles that make 'em just a bit more polished. Since they're fairly no-frills, you can easily style them with everything from formal dresses for a summer wedding or jeans for a date night.

Walmart Project Cloud Memory Foam Flat Sandals If heels aren't quite your thing, opt for some flat sandals like this! These are also kissed with a bit of rattan flair that's perfect for matching summer's lively energy,

Walmart MIA TOO Damarsia Platform Wedge Sandals The cushioned footbed on these black and white sandals will keep your feet happy, no matter where you're headed. Their limited color palette makes them wildly versatile for a number of events, too.

Walmart Journee Fylicia Woven Sandals Made of vegan leather, these woven sandals have the perfect amount of elegance. You'll really enjoy how cozy they are, thanks to the padded insoles and walkable block heels.

