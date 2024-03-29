We're Calling It: Mesh Ballet Flats Are The It Girl Shoe For Spring
Mesh ballet flats are a new shoe trend that we are LOVING for spring and summer. They're chic, comfortable, breezy, and so easy to style of this upcoming season. Worn by so many of our favorite celebs at the moment, these are definitely an up and coming trend that we can't wait to see everywhere. They've been worn by the likes of Sofia Richie, Vanessa Hudgens, Gigi Hadid, and so many more! These started to rise to fame a couple months ago during fashion week and are slowly flooding all of our favorite stores — we couldn't be more excited!
There's a variety of styles within these mesh flats like floral print, rhinestone, patchwork, mary janes, or just simple nude mesh. Our favorite way to wear these for the summer? With your favorite mini dress and a straw bag for the perfect, ideal summer look! Then all you need is a beach front vacay and you're giving all the ultimate summer vibes!
Free People Moira Mesh Flats
These blue mesh flat are adorable to add a little pop of color to your outfit. I think they are styled to absolute perfection here with the striped sock details! They would look adorable with a t shirt dress and blue bag to match the shoes. They are definitely a fun way to accessorize with color!
Jeffrey Campbell Floral Mesh Flat
Frolicking in a garden is must for these cute bouquet flats. They look like the ultimate spring shoe with their floral pattern and mesh detailing in nude. I would love to see them with a white sundress and nude clutch for a dreamy, garden vibe. Next up, you need to host a cute backyard brunch because that's exactly the occasion I see these in!
Sam Edelman Buckle Silver Flat
Walking in a silver dream! These are just perfect and can be styled so many different ways and for so many different occasions. Contrary to popular opinion, I believe that silver is a neutral color. It flatters just about any color combination and looks good with any outfit pairing so style these how you wish because they're just that versatile! I picture these specifically with a black mini dress and mini black bag. Too cute!
Steve Madden Mary Jane Mesh Flats
Socks and mary janes? Absolutely 100% yes! And even better, they're mesh mary janes so the sock detail looks that much cooler. The black mesh detail with the bow at the top is the perfect detail to an outfit. I would love to see these styled with a black mini skirt and white collared top. Steve Madden has such amazing quality items so you can't go wrong with these!
Jeffrey Campbell Shine For You Flats
The name of these shoes are "Shine for You" and they really do just that! These sequin, bedazzled shoes are perfect to make a statement and lucky for you; they come in 3 different colors! Perfect for any occasion, whether dress up or dressed down, you can truly wear them anywhere. And now with your pick between the 3 different colors, you can choose whether to pair them with a simple look or go more fun with the bright blue color.
Camper Mesh Mary Janes
I love a simple white mary jane. I, myself, have been wearing white mary janes everyday this month because they're the perfect simple, chic shoe. And now these are not only white mary janes but white, MESH mary janes. Talk about a trending piece! I love these and think you will really get so much wear out of them!
Jeffrey Campbell Mesh Red Mary Janes
Want to make a bold statement with your style? This red pair of mesh mary janes will be sure to do just that! These bold shoes are definitely giving me all the Parisian vibes with their bright red color and mesh detailing. We'd love to see these styled the OG French way with a pair of denim shorts and raffia bag for added effect. C'est parfait!
