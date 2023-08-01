Remembering "Euphoria" Star Angus Cloud
On July 31, Angus Cloud, best known for his role as Fez on HBO's Euphoria, passed away at the age of 25. In a statement from his family (via The Associated Press), they said how "last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss."
"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," the statement continues. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."
Following his passing, Angus' cast mates and friends began posting tributes in his honor.
Tributes For Angus Cloud From The "Euphoria" Family
"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud," @euphoriaHBO tweeted. "He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."
"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)," Zendaya said in an Instagram post. "I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.
My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."
"There was no one quite like Angus," Euphoria creator Sam Levinson said in a statement to Deadline. "He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."
"rest easy brother❤️🕊️," Javon Walton, who plays Fez' brother Ashtray, said in a post.
Storm Reid, who plays Zendaya's younger sister on the show, posted a story to her Instagram, saying "The tears just won't stop."
"Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter," Sydney Sweeney said on Instagram. "This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you.🖤"
Alexa Demie and Lukas Gage (who starred in season one) both posted to their Instagram stories. Alexa posted a broken heart emoji, and Lukas said "Rip @anguscloud" with a broken heart emoji. Lukas also commented "rest easy angus" on Angus' most recent Instagram post.
Paula Marshall, Marsha Jacobs on the show, told People: “He was kind and gracious and so unique. You couldn’t take your eyes off him, on film or on set. How lucky we all were to have witnessed his work. It was beyond truthful, every damn take. My heart hurts.”
Other Tributes In Honor Of Angus Cloud
"You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power @anguscloud," Kerry Washington tweeted.
Chloe Bailey also took to Twitter: "wow angus cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel."
Our thoughts are with Angus Cloud's family at this time. Rest In Peace, Angus.
