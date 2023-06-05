15 Of The Best Movies From The 2023 Tribeca Film Festival
This year's film festivals and conventions are already giving us some amazing content. The Cannes Film Festival offered up films starring names like Pedro Pascal and Scarlett Johansson, and CinemaCon gave us a look at upcoming movies like Barbie and Dune 2. The next festival on our list? Tribeca. And we'll be there this year! Here are some of the movies you need to know about.
Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field
Image via Tribeca Film Festival
If you're as obsessed with Emily Cooper and Carrie Bradshaw's looks as we are, then this is one documentary you definitely don't want to miss. Happy Clothes explores Patricia Field's iconic costume designs from Sex and the City,Emily in Paris, and The Devil Wears Prada. Plus, the film features interviews with Lily Collins, Kim Cattrall, Darren Star, and more.
The Good Half
Image via Tribeca Film Festival
Struggling L.A. writer Renn (Nick Jonas) must return to Cleveland after his mother's death. As he reunites with the people from his past, including his sister (Brittany Snow), father (Matt Walsh), and step-father (David Arquette), he comes face-to-face with his grief, the problems he's been ignoring, and the new reality he's living in.
The Perfect Find
Jenna (Gabrielle Union) is a former fashion editor in desperate need of a new start, and begins a gig with former enemy and current media mogul Darcy. From the success at her job to a promising new relationship, things are beginning to take a turn for the better — until she finds out her new guy is Darcy's son.
The Line
Image via Tribeca Film Festival
Tom (Alex Wolff) is a dedicated and passionate member of his fraternity, as well as the social status and networking opportunities it affords him. But when he connects with Annabelle (Halle Bailey), Tom's devotion to his "brothers" begins to slip. But everything changes when the semester's hazing comes to a disturbing climax.
Uncharted
Image via Tribeca Film Festival
Get a behind-the-scenes look at Alicia Keys' She Is The Music songwriting camp, as well as the lack of access given to young Black and brown women. These women, from Barbados native Ayoni to Chicago's writer-recording artist-producer Jean Deaux, work to break into the industry, all with Keys guiding them along the way.
ISS
Image via Tribeca Film Festival
Two crews of scientists work in harmony aboard the International Space Station — until international tensions come to a head on earth. With little information, control, or understanding of what's going on outside the ISS, both teams realize they've received the same orders: take complete control of the station.
Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway!
Image via Tribeca Film Festival
Fans of Waitress on Broadway will love this professionally recorded version of the show. Jenna (Sara Bareilles) is a pie-maker and a waitress. Stuck in an unfulfilling marriage, she dreams of escaping her life in her small town. But when she learns that she's pregnant, she must confront her past, her fears, and her hopes for the future with the help of the people around her.
Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive!
Image via Tribeca Film Festival
In the 40 years since Gloria Gaynor released her iconic "I Will Survive," health issues, abuse, and mismanagement have stalled her career. But, now in her seventies, Gaynor is pushing forward to release a new gospel album in an incredible comeback journey.
He Went That Way
Image via Tribeca Film Festival
The year is 1964 and Bobby (Jacob Elordi) is a serial killer in need of a ride. When celebrity animal handler Jim (Zachary Quinto) picks him up, tensions mount as Bobby and Jim (plus Jim's beloved chimpanzee) have separate goals in mind for their trip.
The Blackening
Based on the viral short, seven Black friends come together to celebrate Juneteenth at a cabin in the woods. The reunion is all fun and games until night falls, the lights go out, and a masked archer begins stalking them. Once they're all trapped in a room inside the cabin, the group has to figure out who among them is the Blackest — otherwise they all die.
Downtown Owl
Image via Tribeca Film Festival
The citizens of Owl, North Dakota don't know they're about to experience a once-in-a-lifetime snowstorm. Nor do football enthusiast Horace (Ed Harris), teacher Julia (Lily Rabe), and depressed quarterback Mitch (August Blanco Rosenstein) expect to be brought together by its lead up. This dramatic comedy also stars Henry Golding and Vanessa Hudgens.
First Time Female Director
Image via Tribeca Film Festival
Chelsea Peretti does it all (we're talking writing, producing, starring, and making her directorial debut) in this film. Playwright Sam (Peretti) must become the director for her local theater when the former director is fired. She dreams of staging her dream production, but as she runs into issue after issue, she realizes that directing is more difficult than she thought.
Fresh Kills
Image via Tribeca Film Festival
Francine (Jennifer Esposito) must guide the next generation of the Larusso crime family as they learn to fend for themselves in New York City. Connie (Odessa A’zion) is much more destructive than her sister Rose (Emily Bader), but they must figure out where they stand in a world dictated by unspoken rules.
Stan Lee
Image via Tribeca Film Festival
Get a new look at the highs and lows of Marvel Comics' Stan Lee with never-before-seen footage of his legacy, his life, and his most iconic characters.
Your Fat Friend
Image via Tribeca Film Festival
Anonymous blogger @yrfatfriend made waves across the internet with their honest and vulnerable “A Request From Your Fat Friend: What I Need When We Talk About Bodies." After five years of continual anonymity, the writer (Aubrey Gordon) is publishing her first book and entering the spotlight for the first time.
