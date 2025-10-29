Every piece is pure gold.
Shop The Old Navy x Anna Sui Collaboration Here (Before It Sells Out!)
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Old Navy’s first-ever designer collaboration is officially here, and it’s with none other than fashion icon Anna Sui. Packed with styles influenced by the ‘90s (but modern enough for everyday wear), we truly can’t get enough of the lineup. We’re already plotting to add our favorite styles to our carts ASAP, especially since it’s bound to sell out. Loaded with everything from dresses and skirts to jackets and formal tops, here’s everything you need to check out from the Old Navy x Anna Sui collab before it's gone.
Scroll on to shop our 9 favorite pieces from Old Navy’s all-new collection with Anna Sui!
Old Navy
Old Navy x Anna Sui Ringer Tee
This ringer tee feels like such a throwback, which is great for building retro-inspired 'fits this fall and winter. It comes in several different colorways so you can find your perfect match.
Old Navy
Old Navy x Anna Sui Satin Lace Hem Midi Skirt
Complete with a lacy trim, this pull-on midi skirt will go nicely with tall boots and cold weather layers like cardigans and chore coats. Plus, this light purple adds a nice pop of color without being too over-the-top.
Old Navy
Old Navy x Anna Sui Button-Down Applique Top
This oh-so-'70s top embraces floral motifs throughout the cuffs and collar to elevate what could easily be a very basic top. The magic is in the details!
Old Navy
Old Navy x Anna Sui Tiered Ruffle Maxi Dress
This is a cozy dress to the max. Its long length and loose-fitting silhouette means you can move around without restriction. We adore the femme floral pattern and ruffled collar!
Old Navy
Old Navy x Anna Sui Denim Chore Jacket
There's just something so chic about dark wash denim. This pick makes the ideal layering piece as the temps begin to drop.
Old Navy
Old Navy x Anna Sui Ruffle Cardigan Sweater
Ruffles, ruffles, and more ruffles! This adorable cardigan feels so timeless and flatters your figure with vertical pointelle detailing.
Old Navy
Old Navy x Anna Sui Vegan Suede Boxy Jacket
The collection's jacket lineup is undeniably cool. This vegan suede jacket's furry collar will add some extra oomph to a variety of looks and keep you warm all the while.
Old Navy
Old Navy x Anna Sui Vegan Suede Mini Dress
The aforementioned jacket is the perfect match for this vegan suede mini dress. The chocolate brown color is so on-point!
Old Navy
Old Navy x Anna Sui Sleeveless Denim Mini Dress
You can also find the same dress shape made with this signature dark wash denim material. It wears super well with any of the long-sleeved styles in the Old Navy x Anna Sui collection!
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop even more exciting fashion collaborations!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.