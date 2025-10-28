This capsule is perfectly whimsical and giftable.
Kendra Scott & LoveShackFancy Just Dropped A Brand New Collab – Shop It Here Before It Sells Out!
Coming off their last collaboration that sold out in seconds, Kendra Scott and LoveShackFancy are back at it again with a second capsule including eight stunning jewelry styles ranging from charm necklaces and bracelets to statement earrings. The second collaboration is only around for a limited time, so you definitely don't want to miss out if you’re looking to freshen up your own jewelry stack or find a spectacular gift for someone else on your holiday shopping list. Either way, add your fave finds to your cart ASAP – it’s bound to sell out.
Shop the entire Kendra Scott x LoveShackFancy collab below!
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott x LoveShackFancy Gold Charm Necklace
Loaded with bow and heart motifs, this charm necklace adds a femme, flirty vibe to any 'fit.
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott x LoveShackFancy Daphne Gold Locket Necklace
Does it even get more romantic than a locket? This gold necklace is undeniably timeless, but gets a fresh twist from the tiny bow along the chain.
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott x LoveShackFancy Bow Gold Delicate Chain Bracelet
This bow chain bracelet will make such a nice accent to any look, even if you're going casual.
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott x LoveShackFancy Heart Gold Convertible Huggie Earrings
Huggie earrings are our absolute fave since they're fit for everyday wear without any fuss. The heart charms are removable so you can easily wear these as just hoops or opt to add even more tiny accents from your jewelry box.
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott x LoveShackFancy Pearl Bow Gold Necklace
Bows and pearls are a match made in heaven. The stunning pendant on this gold necklace is going to earn you so many compliments!
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott x LoveShackFancy Pearl Bow Gold Statement Earrings
Grab the matching statement earrings to complete the suite.
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott x LoveShackFancy Bow Gold Charm Bracelet
Charm bracelets always feel special, and we love that this one provides a fun feminine base for any look.
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott x LoveShackFancy Bow Gold Elisa Necklace
An iconic Kendra Scott silhouette gets the perfect LoveShackFancy treatment with floral patterns on the pendant and some tiny bows situated around the chain.
