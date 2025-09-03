There’s just something about a good bag that can really set your look apart, but we all know prices can feel pretty out-of-reach in the luxe-looking handbag realm. Such is (luckily) not the case for Old Navy’s all-new handbag collection. Curated for everyday use, every piece in the brand’s first-of-its-kind bag lineup is under $50, with 70% of the roster costing under $30. One style in particular even reminds us of a popular Madewell design… but goes for over $150 less.

Shop the entire Old Navy handbag collection (all perfect for the fall season) below!

Old Navy’s Chief Creative Officer, Zac Posen, directed the recent launch, and it’s safe to say we are thoroughly obsessed. These new Old Navy handbag styles, from small clutches to, are the ultimate upgrade for yourthis year, all without having to spend an arm and a leg to look undeniably chic.

Old Navy Large Carrie Tote Bag This big bag ($45) is perfect for toting to and from the office in style. Aside from this cozy chocolate brown color, it comes in burgundy, toffee brown, and true black for all your fall dressing needs.

Old Navy Medium Carrie Tote Bag The Carrie Tote also comes in this medium size with even more colorways and fabrications ranging from faux leather to faux suede. This smaller iteration goes for just $35 and can still carry a ton of stuff.

Old Navy Convertible Carrie Crossbody Bag This crossbody bag ($35) is super neat in the way that it's convertible. You can choose to carry it by a longer strap or simply in your hand with the shorter one. We love a versatile bag!

Old Navy Small Preppy Bucket Crossbody Bag If you like the look of a bucket bag but can't quite commit to a larger size, this $25 crossbody cutie is the perfect pick for you. It fits just the essentials and looks put-together as can be. Have some fun with this bold green, or go for any of the other colors: red, black, toffee brown, and taupe.

Old Navy Large Preppy Bucket Bag If you just have to carry more in your day-to-day, this Old Navy bucket bag ($40) helps you get the job done, all while looking super chic.

Old Navy Preppy Shoulder Bag We're obsessed with the croc pattern on this $30 shoulder bag. It definitely gives the impression that you spent way more money on the piece than you actually did. The front closure adds just the right amount of bling without looking overly tacky, too.

Old Navy Romantic Bracelet Bag This is the coolest going-out bag we've seen in a hot minute. Complete with a gold wristlet ring, its luxury is understated, but still gives bougie vibes. Oh yeah, and it's just $30!

Old Navy Romantic Oversized Clutch For all the clutch girlies out there, you'll fall in love with the soft faux suede material on this $30 pick. The fold-over closure will keep your stuff secure while catching everyone's eyes.

