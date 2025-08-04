If there’s one thing Old Navy does exceptionally well, it’s the basics. Though simple, their pieces are true staples in my wardrobe, and often come in handy for practically any outfit I want to put together. Getting dressed with Old Navy feels pretty effortless, so I was obviously so excited when the brand rolled out tons of new finds for fall. From oversized button-downs to cozy sweater dresses (and everything in between), I can guarantee you’ll actually look forward to wearing these nine simple, but stunning finds this fall.

Scroll on to shop my 9 favorite Old navy fall wardrobe finds for any kind of look!

Old Navy SoSoft Sleeveless Mini Sweater Dress This chocolate brown color is so perfect for fall. Thanks to the sleeveless-ness of this sweater dress, you could easily style it for cooler temps by layering it over a white tee or long sleeve top!

Old Navy High-Waisted Barrel Ankle Jeans Barrel jeans are one of my favorite denim trends for fall, as they're quite flattering on any body type. Their curved shape shapes your silhouette – plus they're just way more fun than your average straight legged pair.

Old Navy Oversized Button-Down Boyfriend Shirt You can never go wrong with a loose-fitting buttoned shirt! This oversized number is a nice basic to keep in your closet too layer on top of tanks and dresses this season.

Old Navy Mini Floral Swing Dress The color palette on this mini moment just screams fall. Though florals can typically lean more spring or summer, this pattern's got the seasonal shift down to a tee.

Old Navy SoSoft Cropped Cardigan Sweater Everyone needs a classic cardi in their fall wardrobe. I adore the ribbed styling on this one in particular – and the fact that it comes in a wide range of colors and patterns to suit different moods!

Old Navy Canvas Barn Jacket This jacket is simple, but still sophisticated. It boasts subtle seam work, but what I really like the most about it is its contrasting collar. The army green is somewhat of a throwback, though all the details give it a nice, modern spin for today's trends.

Old Navy Button-Down Ruffle Shirt

Hello, gingham, and hello, ruffles! This buttoned baby reminds me a lot of something DÔEN would sell, but the price is much more doable for my budget.

Old Navy Slouchy Cable-Knit Cardigan Sweater If slouchy is more your vibe this fall, this sweater makes a marvelous layering piece, whether you're headed to the office or just lazing around at home.

Old Navy Fit & Flare Crepe Lace-Trim Mini Dress The lace trim on this mini dress is ultra-flattering for the chest area, plus I just adore polka dots on just about any garment these days. This piece with some tall black boots would be stunning!

