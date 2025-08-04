Fall couldn't come faster.
Old Navy’s Fall Collection Is Giving Luxe For Less – My Top 9 Picks For Cozy Outfits
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
If there’s one thing Old Navy does exceptionally well, it’s the basics. Though simple, their pieces are true staples in my wardrobe, and often come in handy for practically any outfit I want to put together. Getting dressed with Old Navy feels pretty effortless, so I was obviously so excited when the brand rolled out tons of new finds for fall. From oversized button-downs to cozy sweater dresses (and everything in between), I can guarantee you’ll actually look forward to wearing these nine simple, but stunning finds this fall.
Scroll on to shop my 9 favorite Old navy fall wardrobe finds for any kind of look!
Old Navy
SoSoft Sleeveless Mini Sweater Dress
This chocolate brown color is so perfect for fall. Thanks to the sleeveless-ness of this sweater dress, you could easily style it for cooler temps by layering it over a white tee or long sleeve top!
Old Navy
High-Waisted Barrel Ankle Jeans
Barrel jeans are one of my favorite denim trends for fall, as they're quite flattering on any body type. Their curved shape shapes your silhouette – plus they're just way more fun than your average straight legged pair.
Old Navy
Oversized Button-Down Boyfriend Shirt
You can never go wrong with a loose-fitting buttoned shirt! This oversized number is a nice basic to keep in your closet too layer on top of tanks and dresses this season.
Old Navy
Mini Floral Swing Dress
The color palette on this mini moment just screams fall. Though florals can typically lean more spring or summer, this pattern's got the seasonal shift down to a tee.
Old Navy
SoSoft Cropped Cardigan Sweater
Everyone needs a classic cardi in their fall wardrobe. I adore the ribbed styling on this one in particular – and the fact that it comes in a wide range of colors and patterns to suit different moods!
Old Navy
Canvas Barn Jacket
This jacket is simple, but still sophisticated. It boasts subtle seam work, but what I really like the most about it is its contrasting collar. The army green is somewhat of a throwback, though all the details give it a nice, modern spin for today's trends.
Old Navy
Button-Down Ruffle Shirt
Hello, gingham, and hello, ruffles! This buttoned baby reminds me a lot of something DÔEN would sell, but the price is much more doable for my budget.
Old Navy
Slouchy Cable-Knit Cardigan Sweater
If slouchy is more your vibe this fall, this sweater makes a marvelous layering piece, whether you're headed to the office or just lazing around at home.
Old Navy
Fit & Flare Crepe Lace-Trim Mini Dress
The lace trim on this mini dress is ultra-flattering for the chest area, plus I just adore polka dots on just about any garment these days. This piece with some tall black boots would be stunning!
Subscribe to our newsletter to find even more stunning pieces for your fall wardrobe!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.