25 Anthropologie Gifts That Are Perfect For The Cool Girl In Your Life
If you’re one of those people that prides themself on delivering the perfect present and finds joy in seeing the receivers face light up with joy, Anthropologie is going to be your best friend this holiday season! From home decor to apparel and everything in between, Anthropologie delivers unique and eclectic finds that are fun and fashion-forward. It can be challenging sifting through the endless online racks of boho-chic treasures, though, so I’ve broken down 25 of the best ones so all you have to do is press *add to cart*!
Personalized Gifts
Zodiac Charm Necklace
This makes for the perfect gift for that friend whose completely *obsessed* with their Zodiac sign!
Venice Monogram Trinket Dish
Everyone needs an adorable trinket box, and this one is even better since it's personalized.
Charming Monogram Old Fashioned Glass
I love the hand-painted heart motif on this glass, and it makes for the perfect, thoughtful gift.
2024 Monogram Planner
What's a better gift than something that will help the receiver keep their life in order?
Monogram Beaded Necklace
This beaded necklace is so pretty and is sure to become a standout piece in anyone's jewelry box.
Cozy Gifts
Faux Fur Blanket
Nothing beats a big, cozy blanket! This one is perfect to cuddle up with on the couch or take with you to bed in the colder months.
Fuzzy Platform Slippers
These slippers are so plush and are great to wear inside or outside the house!
Oversized Turtleneck Sweater
I don't know about you, but I can never have too many oversized sweaters. This one comes in so many different colors that it's perfect to gift to anyone!
UGG Classic Mini Boots
These mini UGG boots are so on trend right now and will delight any recipient!
Capri Blue Fir & Firewood Glass Jar Candle
This candle smells *so* good and looks amazing on a countertop or coffee table.
Beauty Gifts
LONDON Merry & Bright 4-Piece Mini Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer Set
A set of beautiful nail polish saves the recipient money since they can do their nails themself and gives them something therapeutic to do!
L'Occitane Shea Doorbuster Lip, Hand & Body Kit
This set is so nourishing, thanks to a nail & cuticle oil, a shea butter hand cream, a rich lip balm, shea butter soap, and shea butter foot cream.
VERB Holiday Kit
A good ol' set is always a good idea, as it lets you try a whole variety of things in one shot. This one is great for taking care of your hair and provides both hydration and shine.
Ellis Brooklyn Fairytales Fragrance Discovery Set
This scent set will have you smelling like a fairytale. The scents are feminine and flirty, with notes of floral and vanilla.
Slip Chelsea Queen Pillowcase and Scrunchie Gift Set
Invest in beauty sleep with this set that includes both a silk pillowcase and a silk scrunchie, both of which are nighttime hair care essentials.
Home Gifts
Buchanan Coupe Glasses, Set of 6
These honey-colored glasses are so beautiful and perfect for those who like to host.
Holiday in the City Dessert Plate
These plates just give off such festive vibes! They have one for New York, Chicago, London, Paris, and Rome.
Minka Textured Pot
Thanks to its textured baubles, this pot provides an elevated look to any space.
Frenchie Dog Wine Bottle Holder
How cute is this wine holder? It's such a great find for any dog lovers in your life!
Claudette Frame
These picture frames are so chic and a great way to keep your memories close.
Giftable Accessories
Holiday Monogrammed Embellished Pouch
This monogrammed, embellished pouch is super pretty and shimmers and shines in the best ways.
By Anthropologie Check Scarf
This scarf is super warm and cozy, a great pick for anyone who lives in colder climates.
Metallic Belt Bag
Belt bags are great for traveling or for just being on the go!
The Sabina Ballet Flats
Ballet flats are making a comeback, and these ones are so chic and fun.
The Brigitte Satchel by Melie Bianco: Oversized Edition
This bag fits everything you could possibly need and then some. Plus, how cute is it!!
