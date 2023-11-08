Shop These 30 Gift Sets And Become The Best Gift-Giver Ever
Gifting is hard. Unless you're able to work some serious mental magic and track down the most perfect and most personalized gift for everyone on your list, searching for the right thing(s) to give is a full time job! That's where gift sets come in. Gift sets are often packaged up to perfection (taking wrapping time out of the equation entirely), plus they come in every different category you could ever think of!
Below, we've listed our favorite gift sets – that we're totally eyeing for ourselves 👀 – by Beauty, Foodie, Home, and Fashion. You're sure to find some gift sets that will make them go crazy!
Beauty Gift Sets
Milk Makeup Hydro Grip + Glow Gift Set
The Milk Makeup Hydro Grip primer went viral for a reason. It's an expert at making makeup looks stick and last all. day. long. For the foundation fanatic in your life, grab this gift set for just $40 ($62 value).
Versed Refreshed and Ready Skin Essentials Trio Gift Set
We love us some Versed. The Cleansing Balm is simply iconic and always effective. This trio will keep skin refreshed and glowy AF – snag it for just $19.99 ($24.99 value).
Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Summer Jet Set
With nearly 100 5-star ratings on Amazon, this gift set from Sol De Janeiro brings forth luscious scents of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla via a travel-size trio of shower gel, skin cream, and perfume mist.
Foxybae Rose Gold Round Brush Set
The girls love a blowout – for the gal who always has her locks in check, this round brush gift set will give her routine a rose gold reset.
LOOPS Hydrogel Face Masks 5-Pack
The face masks in this pack are tailored to virtually any skin type, taking the guesswork out of skincare gifting. Most importantly, the formula is hydrating, which we all know is much needed during wintertime.
Glossier Mini Cloud Paint Duo
These adorable little baby-sized face pigments from Glossier infuse any face with a flushed, colorful glow. Take it from us (we wear the shade Beam every day) – they're extremely pigmented, sure to last well into next year's holiday season.
Burt's Bees Tips & Toes Gift Set
Dry skin? Nobody has time for that! This Burt's Bees gift set comes prepped with purse-sized hydrating lip, hand, and body products.
L'Occitane Shea Holiday Ornament 3-Piece Gift Set
Hang this cutie gift set on the tree – after all, it is shaped like an ornament. Bar soap, hand cream, and body cream is included.
Laniege Starlit Lip Mask Trio
These lip masks seal up cracked, flaky lips overnight. It's pure magic that'll soothe throughout the dry season.
Henry Rose Mini Body Spray Trio Set
This gift set sells for $90 ($120 value) and includes three 50ML dreamy scents. Each one is hypoallergenic and cruelty-free, but most notably, they all smell like sheer luxury.
Charlotte Tilbury Plillow Talk Beautifying Lip Kit
This gift set has everything required for the perfect juicy pout – coordinating lipstick, lip liner, gloss, and balm.
Pattern On-The-Go Kit
This trio caresses curls with all the wash day necessities like shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in treatment. They all come nicely packed in a travel bag, so this gift set is made for those on-the-go.
Slip Mayfair Sleepover Sleep Mask & Scrunchie Set
Holiday szn is *also* rest szn, and giving the gift of good shut-eye is never unwelcome. These silky essentials – a padded eye mask, scrunchie, and hair tie – will certainly assist in the wind-down routine.
Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint & Merry Mint Shampoo & Conditioner Holiday Wash Day Duo Gift Set
This hair-strengthening and growth-promoting gift set is infused with rosemary and mint, which makes each shower feel like spa day.
Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray Juicy 3-Pack
Everyone is sure to love these aesthetically-pleasing hand sprays. From post-grocery store runs to gym trips, they provide not only sanitization, but gorgeous smells, too. Gift your recipient all three, or split up the pack to grace several stockings.
Foodie Gift Sets
Isle of Harris The Harris Serve+ Gift Set
The gin-loving gals and gentlemen will adore this highly-tailored drink set for its botanical influences. The gin gets its character from local sugar kelp seaweed, a story told further by the details in the sleek box.
Peet's Coffee Ultimate Holiday Treats Gift Set
How could you possibly go wrong with coffee and chocolate?! This gift set blesses the gift receiver with a 1lb bag of Peet's Coffee Holiday Blend alongside two seasonal chocolate bars and a box of chocolate cherries. Yummmm.
The Omsom Saucy Noodle Sampler
We gobble Omsom noodles down on a weekly basis, and so far, there are no regrets. This noodle-fied gift set is complete with ten boxes of some of the brand's most-loved flavors – which come deliciously together in only 5 minutes, the ultimate cure for holiday cooking burnout.
Clevr Blends Starter Kit
Functional caffeine is one of 2024's food trends, so for the sippers that keep their finger on the foodie pulse, this gift set from Clevr is sure to satiate. You can shop (and gift) three different flavor options: Matcha + Chai, Sleeptime + Chai, and Turmeric + Chai.
Brightland The Luminous Capsule
Brightland's pure extra virgin olive oils are prime for cooking or drizzling on meals. Even then, the bottle is just fun to look at! This foodie-forward capsule gift set is packed with their Awake olive oil, Champagne vinegar, and California honey.
Bombombs Hot Chocolate Mix Gift Set
Hot chocolate is *the* drink of the season, so gift six different types with this gift set to evoke the utmost seasonal joy.
Home Gift Sets
Death & Co x Material The Stirred Set
This design-forward vessel in intended for batched cocktails (or mocktails), so any happy hour host will love it. Gift this piece alongside a list of our best winter-warming drinks.
Grove Co. Holiday Hosting Set
Adults know that a clean house is invaluable, so gifting cleaning products (especially cute ones like these) will definitely spread some cheer amongst the grown-ups. This gift set is fit with 2 soap dispensers, a hand soap refill, a dish soap refill, a candle, and a scrubber sponge.
Tumbler Rolling Knife Sharpener Holiday Gift Set
For those who are damn serious about their kitchen tool game, this knife sharpener gift set has it all. The tools themselves are super sleek and will help give knives a glorious (and sharp!) sheen.
Urban Outfitters Stackable Desktop Organizer Set
WFH-ers and corporate baddies alike will definitely appreciate this simple desk organizer set. There's room for everything from paperclips to pens and pencils.
Character The Essential Tool Set
Okay, hear us out – though not many people would view a literal toolbox as a great gift, this could make a really epic option for the fresh-outta-college or new-homeowner individuals. Plus, you can't deny that this color is cuuute. You can get it for $295 (a $355 value) to help them get their sh*t together.
Mosaic Liquid Hand Soap Gift Set
We're not sure about you, but sometimes we just simply do not feel like splurging on home essentials. In the vein of generosity, please gift the adults in your life only practical things – like hand soaps (ahem, this gift set). laundry pods, or dish-washing goods! We promise it will be valuable to them, especially in these times.
Fashion Gift Sets
Baggu Go Pouch Set
These pouches from Baggu make fantastic packing cubes for the globetrotter. They come in a range of colors and patterns so you can nail down the right match for your gift recipient.
Urban Outfitters BRRRR Bundle
Help your people stay warm this season with this chic style bundle that includes a beanie, a puffer, and a colorful scarf that swarms the wearer in comfort.
Natural Life Happy Box Gift Set
This gift set is packed to the brim with trinkets and decor that will being a sure smile to anyone who gets it.
