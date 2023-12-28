Dressing Like Your Grandpa Will Be Extremely In-Style For 2024
Each year, Pinterest forecasts the hottest trends that will hit their platform in the following year through Pinterest Predicts. Per their expertise, “grandpacore” is on the docket for 2024, and TBH, I’m so here for it. Here’s how the all-mighty Pinterest puts it:
“An industry often defined by the “new” and “young”—fashion—will soon be home to an archetype as old as it is expressive and eccentric: Grandfathers. Think retro streetwear, chic cardigans and customized clothing as Gen Z and Boomers lead the growth in searches for “grandpa style,” as well as “eclectic clothing style” and “retro streetwear.’”
I knew throwback fashion was in, but I would have never guessed our grandfathers would become the greatest outfit inspo for 2024. Regardless of how eclectic grandpacore came about, I’m all for an aesthetic that prioritizes comfort. After all, grandpa-ified styles are often oversized and made of oh-so cozy materials.
Pinterest noted that the “eclectic grandpa” aesthetic is categorized by garments like retro streetwear, chic cardigans and customized clothing. From my experience, these are all things that you can track down at your closest thrift store, Depop shop, or local vintage reseller (bonus points if you're picking straight from your grandpa's closet). To get the eclectic grandpa vibes flowing, scroll for even more fashion inspo to help you get the look and be extremely on-trend in the new year.
Quirky, Patched, Customized Jackets
Ecorr Classic Chain Embroidery Stitch Corduroy Jacket
The embroidery detail on this denim jacket give it a customized impression, perfect for achieving that eclectic grandpa look. Go the extra mile for the aesthetic by embroidering your own!
Blank NYC Crash Course Bomber Jacket
This bomber jacket is just what my grandpa would wear in the 90s (honestly, he'd probably even wear it now). I love the contrasting materials since they make the piece more casual, while the elastic collar and wrist bands speak to its comfort.
Alex Mill Quinn Quilted Nylon Jacket
Barn coats are so on-point for the eclectic grandpa aesthetic. For a chicer take on the style (sometimes you want to dress it up!), this quilted jacket is fitted with just the right amount of elegant detail in the pockets and buttons.
BDG Dex Canvas Workwear Jacket
Anything workwear is gonna help you pull off the trend – just make sure it's colorful! This blue number hits eclectic grandpa right on the nail with an understated corduroy feel and a very cute embroidered lapel.
Picture Organic Nury Cotton Corduroy Puffer Jacket
This upcoming trend is simply perfect for winter outfits since it prioritizes layering and oversized comfort. Bundle up in this corduroy piece worn alongside colorful pants for an easy grandpacore ensemble.
Oversized Polo Shirts
We The Free Clean Prep Polo
Polo shirts are one of my favorite things to hunt down at the thrift store, but they can get repetitive quickly. This shirt refreshes the trend with a unique striped pattern and a cozy open neckline.
Madewell Variegated Rib Long Sleeve Boxy Polo
The collar on this piece is what gives it that vintage charm. I love these vertical stripes that add some trendy edge.
Gap Modern Polo Shirt
Another fun take on the polo, this shirt from Gap is complete with a funky color combo and color-blocked sleeves to build your grandpacore look.
Wide-Leg, Baggy Jeans + Corduroy
PacSun Eco Light Indigo Asymmetrical Low Rise Baggy Jeans
Baggy, wide-leg pants work best on the bottom for the eclectic grandpa trend. For denim, aim to go for light washes like this one – they channel the most popular styles of the 1980s/90s.
BDG Logan Corduroy Baggy Buckle Pant
Again, corduroy shines!
Gap Extra High-Waisted Pleated Taylor Wide-Leg Trouser Suit Pants
Trousers are another easy piece that form the foundation for your grandpacore outfits. I like this pair in particular because of the tailored waist pleating – it just gives the pants more formality, so they're wearable for any occasion.
BDG Mae Corduroy Cargo Pant
These cords are as comfy as pants get, with a hassle-free waistband and plenty of pocket space. Grandpa would def approve.
Chunky Cardis, Sweaters, + Pullovers
Madewell Waffle-Knit V-Neck Cardigan
In my opinion, there's never a bad time to wear a chunky sweater, so I'm so glad the eclectic grandpa aesthetic includes cozy knits like this one! Whether you choose to go with a cardi or a pullover, just make sure it's thick. The more textured, the better!
We The Free As If Pullover
This bright blue pullover will have eyes all over your look!
Urban Renewal Remnants Wide Stripe Chenille Cropped Sweater
Color-blocked pieces are perfect for pulling off grandpacore. I love this warm-toned, pinky sweater since you can pretty much wear it year-round.
Maeve Collared Cardigan Sweater
There's no doubt that this patterned sweater is eclectic. Keep an eye out for funky, mismatched patterns like this when you're building your grandpacore 'fit.
Urban Outfitters Celin Flower-Button Cardigan
Bring on the color, I say! Though it's not exactly color-blocked, this cardi is quirky enough with a rainbow knit and floral buttons.
Eclectic Grandpa Sneakers
New Balance Gender Inclusive 530 Running Shoe
Dad sneakers FTW! These New Balances are a must for any eclectic grandpa ensemble, but they're versatile to make any aesthetic last.
Adidas Samba OG Shoes
These lace-ups are the"It" girl sneaker of this year, and I really don't see them going anywhere for 2024. Their sportiness brings forth a stylish kick to the grandpacore trend!
Chinese Laundry Desert Dog Casual Sneaker
Pastels will always draw the eye in, and with this shoe, they're blocked in the most stylish way.
Wild Fable Lola Lace-Up Sneakers
Since the eclectic grandpa trend calls for every part of your outfit to be comfortable, sneakers with enough bottom support will work perfectly.
Reebok Club C Revenge Sneakers
These chunky sneakers are comfy and chic at the same time, and will also last you past next year's emerging trend.
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.Images via brands.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.