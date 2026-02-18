Walmart is not playing when it comes to spring fashion this year. Their collection for the upcoming season has officially landed, and it’s giving all the high-end vibes for not-so expensive prices.

The hidden gem leading the charge this spring is a $20 matching set that looks so similar to a viral brand’s version that goes for literal hundreds of dollars. Shop it along with more of our faves below.

Whether you’re looking for a total wardrobe overhaul or just that one hero piece to carry you through weekends and nights out, these 6 new Walmart fashion arrivals are proof that the best style finds don't require a full-on investment.

Walmart No Boundaries Smocked Tank Top and Shorts Set If you're anywhere near the fashion influencer side of Instagram, chances are you've spotted creators wearing Peachy Den's adorable Cindy Set. And while it's most certainly adorable, it costs over $200 for two pieces. Walmart's similar version, on the other hand, costs just $20 and supplies the same vibes: a fitted, smocked combo that can be styled easily for spring with sandals or trendy boots. Aside from this black colorway, it also comes in a light blue iteration that's just as perfect. It's already going viral, so make sure to snag it now if you're planning your spring break and early summer 'fits.

Walmart Avia Outdoor Jacket Light jackets are a springtime necessity, but you don't want to settle for any old style. Keep things fresh with a sculptural, sporty silhouette like this one that's just $28 at Walmart right now. This gray will go well with anything, though you could also purchase it in a bright pink to make your look pop.

Walmart No Boundaries Doe Shoulder Bag This kind of deer-y 'doe' print is everywhere right now, and whether it's plastered on a fuzzy jacket or hat, it looks supremely cute on a shoulder bag like this one. The deer energy goes well with the themes of spring, so much so that you'll want to carry this $19 bag everywhere you go.

Walmart No Boundaries Striped Cami Maxi Dress

We're so stoked for spring, mostly because it means we can start wearing more and more color. This maxi dress is a stylish way to infuse your spring outfit with the coolest hues. From red and purple to yellow and orange, the stripes aren't overdoing it in any way, but still are extremely eye-catching. We'd pair this $20 pick with a denim jacket and some sneaks to keep things casual, though it'd work just as well as a swimsuit coverup for spring break.

Walmart Scoop Pleated Culotte Pinstripe Pants Culottes (we like to call them 'almost shorts') are so hot right now, and they're only bound to get trendier once spring really rolls around. They're sophisticated yet playful, especially if you can find them with a tailored pinstripe vibe like these $26 Walmart ones. Wear them with some kitten heels or tall boots to complete your experimental spring look.

Walmart No Boundaries Pointelle Tank Top This new Walmart tank comes in tons of different colors for just $5, so you can easily stock up on the whole spectrum to have an easy layer on-hand for springtime. If you're going to grab just one, we'd recommend this flower-dotted butter yellow number since it's super reminiscent of the season.

