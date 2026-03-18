I love Easter because it's that first real stretch of warmth — the perfect excuse to gather again and create a space that feels just as cheery as the people around your table. And that’s exactly why tablescapes are having such a major moment right now. Yes, technically it’s “an artistic arrangement of articles on a table" (I looked it up), but in practice? It’s your opportunity to tell a story, spark conversation, and show off your creativity in a way that feels personal, playful, and totally unforgettable.

And if you’re looking to strike that perfect balance between effortless charm and eye-catching design, Anthropologie absolutely understands the assignment. Their Easter-ready pieces lean into that blend of whimsy and polish — the kind that makes your table feel curated, not overdone.

So whether you’re hosting a full family feast or an intimate spring gathering, these are the pieces that will help you set the scene — and make your Easter table the main event.

Shop Easter and spring decor at Anthropologie!

Anthropologie Marolin Fillable Easter Rabbit No Easter celebration is complete without charming rabbit décor—and this Marolin fillable Easter rabbit is as timeless as it gets. Handcrafted in Germany, this papier-mâché figurine is hand-painted for a nostalgic, heirloom-quality finish. Designed with a hollow interior and a removable head, it doubles as a functional keepsake—perfect for tucking away sweets, small toys, or thoughtful surprises. Inspired by a traditional German custom, it’s a sweet and stylish alternative to the classic Easter basket, and one you’ll look forward to displaying year after year.

Anthropologie Eden Stoneware Dessert Plates, Set of 4 I picked up a set of plates from Anthro years ago that have this same whimsical charm, and I still reach for them constantly. They’re the kind of pieces that get compliments every time they hit the table—and not just during the holidays. Made from durable stoneware, this set features hand-painted florals and greenery with the sweetest hidden creature details woven throughout. Dishwasher and microwave safe too!

Anthropologie Confetti Luster Glass Egg Look at how whimsical this piece is! It’s definitely one of the most unique and different Easter eggs I’ve ever seen, and it comes in several festive hues, including sky, blue, pink, and neutral tones. Plus, it’s on sale right now for a limited time.

Anthropologie Stargazer Garden Lights Add a touch of magic to your Easter celebration with these playful Stargazer Garden Lights. Featuring 10 egg-shaped LED bulbs, each one is hand-painted in dreamy gradient pastel hues with an iridescent finish that softly catches the light. Designed to illuminate your outdoor space with a whimsical glow, these lights are a festive must-have. Even better? You can mix and match different color story bulb sets to create a custom look that feels totally yours.

Anthropologie Gingham Bow Taper Candles It honestly doesn’t get more Easter-Core than this. I love how it comes in gorgeous pastel green and blue hues to light up your Easter celebration. Gingham is such a sweet print that you can leave this on your table until spring is over.

Anthropologie Louise Stoneware Pitcher Here’s the perfect pitcher for your next easter brunch. Ideal, whether you want to place your most gorgeously fragrant florals from the garden inside, or your favorite iced tea drink. Either way, it’s a lovely addition to your tablescape that you can enjoy year-round.

Anthropologie Painted Floral Egg Candle I’ve seen a lot of candles in my day, as a certified candle snob. But let me tell you, this is, hands down, the most gorgeous one I’ve ever seen. And the best part is that it’s perfectly suitable throughout springtime, rather than a mere standalone item for your Easter tablescape. The fact that it comes in an adorable egg shape with a removable lid is just too cute to be true. You can buy it in three different scent and color combinations. I’ve seen a lot of candles in my day, as a certified candle snob. But let me tell you, this is, hands down, the most gorgeous one I’ve ever seen. And the best part is that it’s perfectly suitable throughout springtime, rather than a mere standalone item for your Easter tablescape. The fact that it comes in an adorable egg shape with a removable lid is just too cute to be true. You can buy it in three different scent and color combinations.

Anthropologie Brynn Gingham Napkins Okay, but how cute are these festive Brynn Gingham napkins from Anthro? They come in a variety of Easter-coded colors, including soft blue, brown, green, and pink. So charming Louise Stoneware Salt & Pepper Shakers These stoneware salt and pepper shakers are the perfect blend of practical and aesthetic. Shaped like two tulips, one orange and one green, they’re lovely for an Easter brunch.

Anthropologie Louise Stoneware Bunny Napkin Rings How could any mortal pass up on these stoneware bunny napkin rings? Obsessed! There are four bunnies to a set and they're all dishwasher safe.

Anthropologie Printed Archival Tray These trays are a must-have for capturing the sheer whimsy of Easter. Too cute! Available in 16 different prints and colors, they’re also on sale for a limited time.

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