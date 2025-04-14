We can always count on Anthropologie to serve up the best looks of the season, and right now, their lineup of new arrivals is packed full of adorable styles for spring! We’re talkin’ breezy tops, flattering dresses , and summery pants – and that’s just the start. If you’re looking to update your wardrobe for all the sunny days ahead or are seeking standout pieces for this season’s special occasions, these Anthropologie new arrivals are the perfect place to start.

Shop our 10 favorite pieces from the Anthropologie new arrivals section for spring and summer!

Anthropologie Endless Rose Linen Blend Vest Wearing butter yellow puts you right on-trend this spring. We adore this vest top because it can easily be styled more formally with slacks for work or casually with linen shorts for weekend outings!

Anthropologie Hutch The Mabel Sleeveless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Breezy, loose-fitting, and covered in some stunning spring florals, this playful jumpsuit makes getting dressed this season super streamlined. We love a one-and-done!

Anthropologie Endless Rose Strapless Button-Front Cotton Linen Mini Dress We can't get enough of polka dots this spring. They're so chic and very French girl-esque! Dotted with black on white, this strapless vest dress is instantly elevated for any seasonal gatherings you've gotta go to. We'd wear it with some black kitten heels and sleek gold jewelry to top off the look!

Anthropologie Damson Madder Bianca Ruffle Bow Blouse How femme! Fixed with ruffles, puff sleeves, and little bows, this summery blouse will be the center of any and every warm-weather 'fit. The squared neckline and peplum hem will certainly flatter your figure and shape your midsection perfectly.

Anthropologie Vitamin A Getaway High-Waist Linen Shorts These 100% linen shorts are part of a set that's undeniably stylish (and practical – hello breathability!) for spring and summertime. Plus, you can wear the two pieces separately in endless ways, adding a white tee to the shorts or some wide-leg jeans with the scarf-style top!

Anthropologie Damson Madder Kenny Kick-Flare Cropped Jeans Fashioned with a wonderfully fun gingham pattern, these flared and cropped jeans are going to be the ultimate summer go-to if you want to add some color to your outfits! You can also complete the look with the matching topto have a reliable summer uniform to reach for.

Anthropologie Reformation Annelise Mini Dress Bring on the polka dots! This new Anthro find is at the top of our list, and for obvious reasons. The polka dots and pleated skirt add the perfect amount of flair, the fitted bodice flatters the bod to a tee, and the sleek straps provide practical support through every move!

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Crochet Square-Neck Ruffle-Sleeve Babydoll Blouse While it's definitely more fitted up top, this babydoll-style blouse flows into an easy-wearing silhouette that's super comfy for warmer days spent outside.

Anthropologie Pilcro Strapless Flounced Midi Dress This cozy midi dress is as easy as put on, and go. It fully delivers on the cowgirl aesthetic everyone's going crazy for – us included. It'd look stunning alongside some western-esque boots, but you can rock it just as easily with some simple sandals!

Anthropologie Pistola Sabrina Curve Utility Pants Designed with a subtle curve in the leg (a la barrel jeans), these 100% cotton pants have cargo flair to 'em without being overly casual. You can still totally dress them up, thanks to the tailored look they boast from the side pockets and tied waist!

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more flattering spring + summer fashion finds!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.