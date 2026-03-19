Spring decor doesn’t need to cost a fortune to look like you have great taste. Walmart is quietly delivering pieces that feel far more elevated than their price tags suggest—think soft, seasonal textures, playful details, and colors that instantly freshen up your space without trying too hard.

If your home is craving a reset, this is your sign to skip the splurge and still get the look. These are the under-the-radar Walmart finds that make your space feel styled, current, and very spring-ready—for a fraction of what you’d expect.

Here's Walmart spring decor that looks elevated without elevated prices!

Walmart Sterling & Noble Cordless Brass Rechargeable Wall Sconce The best decor pieces are the ones that feel as good as they look—effortlessly blending function with elevated design. This wall sconce does exactly that, casting a soft, flattering glow that instantly warms up your space. Even better, it’s completely cordless and rechargeable, so you can place it anywhere without dealing with wiring. With an easy-to-use remote, you can adjust the brightness or switch between warm and cool light depending on the mood. It’s the kind of low-effort upgrade that makes your home feel instantly more considered.

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens Blackout Linen Blend Curtain Never lose another minute of sleep again with this exceptional 100% blackout curtain, which promises to block out sunlight. There’s nothing worse than a poor night's sleep due to external lighting, which can throw off the balance of your entire day. Switch it up with this high-quality curtain, available in a variety of shades like Dark Cilantro, Old Rose, and Vanilla Dream.

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens 3-Globe Floor Lamp Okay, but how unique is this modern freestanding lamp from Better Homes & Gardens? The sculptural silhouette alone makes it feel like a designer find, with three softly glowing frosted globes perched along a sleek brass-finished frame. It has so much personality—perfect for adding a little charm (and a lot of light) to your space this spring. Beyond looks, it’s surprisingly practical, too. The sturdy base keeps it stable—even around kids or pets—while the warm, ambient glow instantly cozies up any room. It’s also refreshingly easy to set up (we’re talking just a few minutes), so you get that elevated look without the hassle. And at just $76? It truly feels like a steal.

Walmart Scalloped Woven Natural Tray This is the easiest way to bring a little earthy, cottagecore charm into your space—without the West Elm price tag. With its intricately woven water hyacinth and softly scalloped edges, it has that relaxed, organic texture that instantly makes a room feel more layered and lived-in. The rectangular shape (11" x 14") is just right for styling on a coffee table, dresser, or kitchen counter—whether you’re grouping candles, stacking books, or corralling your favorite little objects. It’s equal parts decorative and functional, which is exactly what we love in a good styling piece. And when it needs a refresh? Just a quick wipe and you’re good to go.

Walmart Round Blue Checkered Ceramic Planter Keep it simple, keep it cute, keep it springtime chic with this patterned ceramic planter. The blue-and-white checkered design adds just the right pop of personality—playful, fresh, and surprisingly versatile across both modern and classic spaces. Sized at 6" in diameter and 4.5" high, it’s perfect for herbs on the windowsill, a cluster of succulents, or a small leafy plant. The glossy ceramic finish gives it that polished, elevated feel, while the built-in drainage hole (with a silicone plug) keeps your plants happy and low-maintenance. It’s a small piece that makes a big impact—exactly what spring styling calls for.

Walmart Mainstays Boucle Cloud Storage Ottoman This fan-favorite piece is selling out for a reason—it hits that sweet spot between high-quality comfort and effortlessly cool design. Upholstered in soft boucle (hello, texture), it instantly adds a modern, elevated feel to any room, especially in that dreamy blush tone—though it also comes in cream, green, sage, and taupe if you’re mixing palettes. But it’s not just pretty. This compact ottoman (about 17.5" all around) doubles as extra seating or a cozy footrest, and the removable lid reveals hidden storage inside—perfect for stashing throws, toys, or everyday clutter. It’s the kind of small-space hero that works everywhere, from living rooms to nurseries, making your spring refresh feel both stylish and a little more organized.

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens Artificial Wildflower in Ceramic Jug The fact that this vase—complete with delicate wildflowers—is under $20 feels almost too good to be true. It’s proof that sometimes the simplest pieces are the ones that bring the most life into a space. The matte, rustic ceramic jug has that perfectly imperfect texture that feels both timeless and on-trend, while the soft white wildflowers add a subtle, natural touch that instantly warms things up. It’s sturdy, beautifully made, and designed to stand on its own—no styling stress required. Place it anywhere—entryway, bedside, kitchen counter, even a bathroom shelf—and it just works. The neutral palette blends seamlessly with any decor style, adding that quiet, effortless elegance every home needs (especially at this price).

Walmart Home Decor Collection Ceramic Table Lamp Oh, how I adore this lamp. It has that rare, old-world charm that instantly makes a space feel more thoughtful and collected—like something you’d stumble upon in a perfectly styled vintage shop. Its compact size (just 12.5 inches tall) makes it incredibly versatile—perfect for a nightstand, entryway console, or tucked into a cozy corner of your living room. The smooth ceramic base adds a polished, modern touch, while the scalloped fabric shade brings in just the right amount of softness and personality. It casts a warm, ambient glow that feels inviting without trying too hard, and the simple in-line switch keeps things easy and functional. Available in multiple color options, it’s one of those small-but-impactful pieces that can quietly elevate an entire room.

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens Green Dome Portable Lamp Now this is what I call springtime chic. The glossy green dome silhouette alone feels fresh and playful—like an instant mood boost for your space—but it’s the functionality that really seals the deal. Sized just right at 12 inches tall, it’s compact enough to move wherever you need a little extra glow—bedside, bookshelf, patio table, you name it. It’s completely cordless and rechargeable (USB included), so you’re not tied to an outlet, and the touch sensor makes it incredibly easy to use. Just tap to turn it on, dim it, or cycle through light settings. You can switch between warm, cool, or a balanced mix depending on the vibe, and the built-in LED means it’s ready to go straight out of the box. It’s stylish, portable, and surprisingly versatile—basically the definition of low-effort, high-impact spring decor.

Walmart Mainstays Green Plaid Outdoor Layering Rug Welcome your guests into your home with this inviting plaid outdoor rug. The charm begins before you even open your front door!

Walmart Mainstays Yarn Dyed Stripe Lumbar Pillow The perfect blend of cozy and practical. I’m obsessed with the elongated shape and textured feel of this lumbar pillow—it instantly makes a bed or sofa look more styled, with minimal effort. The two-tone woven stripe design adds just enough visual interest while still feeling neutral and versatile, and the 14" x 36" size is ideal for layering with other pillows or using as a supportive backrest. Made from soft, durable polyester, it’s as functional as it is good-looking—perfect for everyday lounging. It comes in beige, brown, gray, and violet, so you can easily match your space or switch things up seasonally. It’s one of those simple pieces that quietly pulls the whole room together.

Walmart Vintage Framed Wall Décor, Set of 3 Turn your home into a mini museum of sophistication with this stunning gold-brushed wall decor set. It’s the kind of piece that instantly elevates a room—classic, a little romantic, and endlessly timeless. The trio features serene vintage-inspired landscapes—think rolling meadows, leafy trees, and a gentle stream—made in soft, calming tones that bring a sense of quiet beauty to your space. Each print is framed in an ornate gold frame with delicate beaded detailing, giving it that rich, heirloom feel without the heirloom price!

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