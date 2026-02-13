Let’s be honest: while a half-off sofa is great, the real joy of a holiday weekend sale like President’s Day is all the little treat energy. Anthropologie’s President’s Day sale is officially live, and while the 40% discount applies to the big stuff, the smaller treasures are equally worth checking out.

From sweet-smelling candles to unique lighting accessories that bring more whimsy into your home, these six curated finds are the perfect way to shop the sale without spending hundreds.

Scroll on to shop our top favorite finds from Anthropologie's limited-time 40% off sale for President’s Day 2026!

Anthropologie Juliette Fruity Salted Pear & Lily Boxed Glass Candle With the scent of salted pear and lily, your home will embody luxury in no time. Snag this space-transforming candle for $26.60 (was $38).

Anthropologie Gummy Bears Icon Juice Glass Some of Anthro's Icon Juice Glass designs are officially on sale for 40% off, including this sweet iteration with a gummy bear motif. These are simply so cute and a fun way to level up your morning coffee or homemade cocktails.

Anthropologie McKay Patterned Switch Plate Though a small upgrade, changing the switch plates in your home from plain white to something patterned like this can transform the whole vibe in any room. Snag this charming piece (single switch) for $19.60, on sale from the original price of $28.

Anthropologie Cut Glass Figural Candle Holder Both of these tulip and daisy-clad candle holders are on sale at Anthro for a limited time. They scream springtime, so now's your chance to start planning your home's seasonal refresh while you can still pay sale prices.

Anthropologie Imaginary Authors x Anthropologie Discovery Set The fact that you can get three candles for $37.80 (was $54) from Anthropologie is quite a good deal – and one we don't see often, at that. If you've been off your aromatic game and need something new to smell, this set is complete with profiles that embrace cherry, vanilla, and floral notes.

Anthropologie Wiggle Scalloped Metal Sconce Wall Light We adore a sconce. It's a playful way to incorporate cozy lighting into any room, and the fact that this one boasts a scalloped edge only adds to its whimsy. It's on sale (for now) for $76.80, down from a whopping $128.

