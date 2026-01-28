I've always tried my very best to live a life of Blair Waldorf-esque luxury, despite being broke. There's an art to scouting out lavish products that seem expensive, but are actually super reasonably priced. I've mastered that particular art form, and by doing so, I've managed to find the most lavishly scented candles that'll make your home smell opulent and gorgeous for days on end.

If you're anything like me, a good fragrance is essential. Whether I'm lighting one by the bathtub for ultimate relaxation or leaving one lit in my kitchen to make my home smell luxurious, I need to have the best of the best. That doesn't have to mean spending hundreds of dollars because some of my favorite scents smell more expensive than they are.

Here are the absolute best 'rich girl' candles that'll make your home smell like a million bucks.

H&M H&M 'Incense Ritual'

I'm in love with this candle's warm cedar smell, intermixed with the spicy cardamom and earthy incense. It makes my home smell divine, as though I'm stepping inside the most expensive hug imaginable.

Amazon Byredo 'Cotton Poplin'

Don't you just love it when your home feels fresh? There's no better way to add to this feeling than by lighting up Byredo's Cotton Poplin candle, which will make your living space smell luxuriously clean.

Dior Dior 'Ambre Nuit'

This Christian Dior candle is definitely on the more expensive side, but you'll completely understand why once you get a whiff. Seriously. It smells like you've travelled to Paris.

Amazon Neom 'Christmas Wish'

The Christmas season may be over, but you can always return to the festive feeling with this gorgeous Neom candle. The cinnamon scent, combined with tonka bean and mandarin, is absolutely delicious and will keep you in good spirits all week long.

Nordstrom Byredo 'Tree House'

Here's another lovely luxury candle that embraces a woodsy outdoor scent. The combination of leather and bamboo is utterly brilliant and always leaves my home smelling fresh, opulent, and simply alive.

Discothèque Discothèque 'Crisco Disco'

I recently hosted a classy steak-and-red-wine night with my closest friends, and I lit this candle for ambience during our meal. None of my friends could concentrate on their delicious food, because everyone was so overwhelmed by how lavish and delicious Discothèque Crisco Disco smells.

Amazon Next New York 'Grapefruit' Is this the freshest, cleanest scent in the world? Honestly, it might just be. I'm obsessed. 11 out of 10 on this one.

Maison Margiela Maison Margiela Replica 'Bubble Bath'

What an utterly unique scent! It's perfect for lighting up in your lavatory when you're dunking into a bubble bath after a long day at work. The rich notes of lavender and soap bubbles are sure to help you unwind, creating a sanctuary of luxury and bliss.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more editor-approved finds!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.