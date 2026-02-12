President's Day has long been the unofficial start of the home improvement season, and 2026’s lineup of home-focused sales is not to be missed. We’re seeing price drops that make pricey furniture, bedding, and appliances actually worth shopping. As dedicated shoppers ourselves, our team knows that navigating the sea of "limited-time" offers can be overwhelming.

To save you the scroll, we’ve curated the seven absolute best President’s Day home sales happening right now with deep discounts and high-quality finds for your space.

Shop the top President’s Day home sales for 2026 below!

IKEA IKEA IKEA AURDAL Wardrobe Combination Upgrade your storage with 15% off PAX or AURDAL wardrobe systems on orders of $500 or more at IKEA for a limited time. It’s the perfect excuse to finally build the custom closet of your dreams.

Brooklinen Brooklinen Brooklinen Woven Checkerboard Duvet Set Take 20% off everything sitewide at Brooklinen to refresh your bedding for spring. For even deeper savings, you can snag up to 50% off when you opt for one of their bundles. The sale runs now through February 19.

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Toscana Buffet Pottery Barn’s sales event features furniture at up to 60% off and bedding up to 70% off. You can also find significant markdowns on rugs and other decor categories to complete any room in your home.

West Elm West Elm West Elm Louis Table Lamp Save up to 40% on lighting and bedding, plus up to 30% on furniture during West Elm’s limited-time sale. You can finally grab their signature mid-century modern pieces at a much lower price point.

Anthropologie Anthropologie Anthropologie Solana Wooden Bed Through February 16, you can take up to 40% off in-stock furniture and home decor at Anthro. We’re eyeing so many fun pieces knowing we can buy them at more realistic price points.

Sans Sans Sans Air Purifier Improve your home's air and water quality with a substantial $120 discount on Sans’ large air and water purifiers. These high-performance units, available in all colors, are currently marked down from their standard $470 price tag.

Orion Sleep Orion Sleep Orion Sleep System

Keep your cool all night long with 20% off Orion Sleep’s signature temperature-regulating mattress topper. Just use code PRESIDENTS20 at checkout through February 16 to upgrade for a fraction of the cost.

