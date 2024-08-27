17 Gorgeous, On-Sale Sofas For People Who Are Tired Of “Millennial Gray”
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
Looking to refresh your living space? Say goodbye to the grey sofa trend of the past decade and welcome the warmth of earthy tones like wheat, gold, olive, and rust. Whether you're in the market for a new loveseat or sectional, these rich, inviting colors are taking over and adding style and so much comfort to your living room. Here are our favorite picks of sofas in every shade (except grey) and right now they're all on sale now through this Labor Day weekend! It's the perfect time to invest in your favorite piece of furniture, so you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the view of your new cozy space.
All Modern
All Modern Jones 86'' Upholstered Sofa (Was $1,250 — Now $999)
This sapphire rust color in a sleek silhouette is a contemporary twist on Scandinavian style. Built on a solid wood frame, it's durable and comes in multiple upholstery options. The color is chef's kiss too.
Joybird
Joybird Lewis Sofa (Was $2,455 — Now $1,350)
Joybird is offering up to 45 percent off best sellers and 35 percent off site wide. This best-selling sofa is a major steal right now. It has deep cushions, shelter arms, and pillowed backs to make your binge nights extra lounge-y. We love the gold velvet, but you can choose from more than 10 colors and even more upholstery options. It comes in four sizes too to fit your space.
All Modern
All Modern Rae 84-inch Upholstered Sofa (Was $1,999 — Now $1,799)
This mid-century style sofa with metal legs is small-space friendly and also comes in a stylish sectional. Available in several colors, the sofa is cushiony-soft and a living room showstopper in this olive green.
CB2
CB2 Durant Wheat Velvet Sofa (Was $1,799 — Now $1,439)
This swoon-worthy sofa makes a bold statement in wheat-colored velvet and a striking design at just over 100-inch wide. Featuring feather down cushions and FSC-certified birch frame, we actually can't believe the markdown. It's stunning!
Poly & Bark
Poly & Bark Argan Leather Sofa (Was, $2,061 — Now $1649 with code LABOR)
If you want something a little more rustic, go for this buttery cognac tan leather sofa. With feather down seating and mahogany finish legs, this comfy sofa gives Magnolia Home vibes for your modern cabin style.
Article
Article Abisko Sectional (Was $1599 — Now $1099)
This small-space sectional in quartz white fabric and titanium-finished legs looks like it belongs in a 5-star hotel. If you can manage a creamy white sofa (ie, no dogs or kids), this lounger is a spot you'll find yourself reading, watching, resting all day long. You can have nice things!
Interior Define
Interior Design Fiona Loveseat (Was $1845 — Now $1476)
This curvy and stylish loveseat is perfect for studio spaces with a retro silhouette that is sleek and totally lovely. The camel velvet is pretty gorgeous but you can also choose from more than 50 color and fabric combos.
Interior Define
Interior Define Maxwell Fabric Sofa by Apartment Therapy (Was $1845 — Now $1476)
Want to really embrace color? This berry hue is rich and so beautiful. Designed by Apartment Therapy founder Maxwell Ryan, the custom sectional sofa (you can choose from a bunch of colors and textures) is inspired by a classic silhouette with modern materials to make it light and comfy. We love the low profile and luxe deep seat you can sink into.
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn Pacifica Return Bumper Sectional (Was $2,298 — Now $1,839)
For a subtler pink, this Pottery Barn sectional is actually more compact than it looks at 100-inches wide and features cushions so cozy you won't want to get up to do the dishes!
Burrow
Burrow Ember Sofa (Was $1599, Now $1359)
Burrow is offering up to 60 percent site wide this Labor Day weekend. With extra wide, extra deep cushions made with triple-foam, plus steel hardware and a hardwood frame, this chenille sofa checks a lot of boxes for the perfect sofa. It also comes in 5 different sizes, including sectionals.
Crate and Barrel
Crate and Barrel Aris Grande Deep Track-Arm Sofa (Was $1,899 — Now $1,614)
If you're a fan of the Nancy Meyers aesthetic, this coastal-style sofa - with clean lines and deep bench seating - is for you. It comes in 230 different fabrics and colors!
Burrow
Burrow Range 4-Piece One Arm Sectional (Was $1799 — Now $1439)
Blue lovers, we haven't forgotten you! This compact modular sectional is perfect for hosting, napping, and streaming. It's designed for those tight corners you need to pivot a sofa into.
Article
Article Sven Tufted Velvet Sofa (Was $1499 — Now $1049)
The blue and green varieties of this popular vintage-style sofa with tufted seating are on sale now. Go get 'em!
Home Depot
Harper & Bright Designs Chaise Lounge Sofa (Was $754 — Now $596)
This super affordable sofa requires no assembly and comes in a chic boucle fabric. We love the elegant chaise style, perfect for lounging and hosting.
West Elm
West Elm Palour Sofa (Was $1699 — Now $1,444)
This 82-inch sofa in the color mauve (tho you can choose others) has a posh Bridgerton quality we love. The frame is sustainably sourced and the bench seating keeps your seat intact while you binge on past episodes.
IKEA
IKEA Morabo (Was $1,249 — Now $1,049)
Featured in a light green fabric and metal legs, this 4-seat sectional is your new favorite spot to chill — at an affordable price!
West Elm
West Elm Avalon 68.5" Channeled Sofa (Was $1,399, Now $1,189.15)
This sweet seater in evergreen velvet and channel tufting is small, stylish, and luxe. A keeper!
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more editor-loved picks!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via All Modern
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.