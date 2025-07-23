So spooky!
Target Just Secretly Dropped So Many Halloween Decorations – 10 Pieces To Shop Early Now
Spooky season is creeping up, and Target is wasting no time getting into the Halloween spirit. The retailer just dropped its 2025 Halloween decor collection, and it’s packed with everything you need to transform your space into a festive (and slightly haunted) escape.
Whether you’re going for cute, creepy, or a little bit of both, these 10 Target Halloween decorations are bound to fly off shelves faster than you can say “trick or treat.”
C&F Home Mini Ghost Hooked Throw Pillow
This cozy pillow plastered with a little ghosty shape will make a great addition to your bedspread or couch setup come Halloween.
Hyde And EEK! Boutique Ceramic Cat Figure Set
Accent your desk, bookshelf, or mantle with this trio of black cats for the season. Each one adds the perfect amount of Halloween charm!
Hyde And EEK! Boutique Disco Pumpkin
If you tend to pick out Halloween decorations that aren't just orange and black, this pink, disco-ified gourd is for you!
Hyde And EEK! Boutique Little Lewis The Pumpkin Ghoul
Lewis has become a total Halloween icon over the years, so much so that Target's made different iterations of him. This scaled-down ghoul fits right in on your porch or backyard without being too distracting.
Hyde And EEK! Boutique Talking Skulls Frame
This light-up frame will totally spook you come Halloween since it plays a sound script that celebrates the season.
Hyde And EEK! Boutique Lit Pumpkin Blowmold Halloween Prop
This 8-inch lit pumpkin feels super classic – plus, it adds a cozy glow to any space you put it in!
Hyde And EEK! Boutique Posable Skeleton
You can pose this little skelly however you like, which makes it such a fun and humorous piece of Halloween decor to play with at home.
C&F Home Relaxed Skeleton Hooked Throw Pillow
This laidback skeleton pillow is everything. It welcomes weekend chill sessions and some good shut-eye, even in the midst of spooky season.
Hyde And EEK! Boutique Lit Neon Moon & Bat Sign
This neon sign would make a great accent for a Halloween party snack spread, so guests always know exactly where to find the treats.
Featherly Friends 'Shady' Cat Bird Figurine
Target's little Featherly Friends are so cute, and they even have designs for just about every holiday. The Halloween ones are unsurprisingly extremely cute for 2025. Case in point? This 'black cat' birdie that can perch perfectly on window sills, desktops, and bedside tables.
