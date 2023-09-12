The New Apple iPhone 15 Just Dropped — Here's How How Much It Will Run You
Apple unveiled their latest and greatest today, most notably introducing the iPhone 15 suite, improved iCloud storage plan options, and the Apple Watch Series 9. The new products bring forth some reasonably big changes to Apple’s existing technology – the company saying ‘goodbye’ to the Lightning port is just one example. Read on for everything, new and improved, that was just announced at the Apple Event.
The iPhone 15
New iPhone
The latest iteration of iPhone is the iPhone 15, and it will also be available as the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. They’ll come in 5 colors: white, black, pink (rejoice!), green, and yellow. The Pro models are fitted with a strong, lightweight titanium casing, and have a 6.1-inch screen, while the Plus models boast a 6.7-inch screen.
No More Lightning Cables
And yes, you read it right – the Lighting charging ports are no more for new Apple products, including the iPhone 15. From now on, users will only be able to use a USB-C cord (that, according to Apple, ushers in potentially faster charging times) for charging their devices. The change makes things fairly easy for cross-functional purposes, as USB-C cords are also compatible with non-Apple products.
Action Button
The Lightning port isn’t the only thing that Apple said they’re retiring. The new iPhone no longer has a ring silencer slider on the side. Instead, it’s now called an “action button.” The action button will still silence alerts, texts, and calls by default, but will also be capable of other handy commands you tell it to complete.
Sharper-Than-Ever Camera
As expected, the iPhone 15 variations boast an updated camera system. The company’s stepped it up so that the smartphones have a 48-megapixel main camera with a larger sensor than ever before. The back camera also has a new “nanoscale coating” for handling lens flares and lowlight with expert skill. The camera system reportedly has more enhanced color, better image stabilization, and a 4K cinematic video mode.
Improved Connection
The new iPhones also feature an ultra wideband chip, which expands the device’s connection strength. This chip allows iPhones to connect to other devices from up to three times farther away. It’s incorporated into the “Find My’ technology that you may already use to find your friends, devices, and more.
Apple made sure to address pricing for the new iPhone, as well as existing models:
- iPhone SE will start at $429.
- iPhone 13 will start at $599.
- iPhone 14 will start at $699.
- iPhone 15 will start at $799.
- iPhone 15 Plus will start at $899.
- iPhone 15 Pro will start at $999.
The new iPhones start shipping and hitting stores on September 22.
Store More With New iCloud+ Plans
Apple also announced that starting September 18, iCloud+ will offer 6TB ($29.99/mo) and 12 TB ($59.99/mo) storage plans, which expands their previous largest offering of 2TB ($9.99/mo). The new plans are ideal for large photo and video libraries, or users of Apple’s Family Sharing.
Apple Watch Series 9
Shout Out To Sustainability
The company introduced the Apple Watch Series 9, which is reportedly Apple’s first-ever carbon-neutral product. They’ll also be making another sustainability effort by eliminating leather materials from the Apple Watch. The wristbands will no longer be made of leather, but instead, a material called “fine woven,” which is made from 68% post-consumer recycled content.
With The Tap Of A Finger
The most notable news surrounding the new Apple Watch is the introduction of hand gesture controls. With the watch on, users can tap their index finger and thumb together twice to answer (or end) phone calls, play and pause music, or snooze alarms. Siri can also take commands via the watch now.
Apple Watch Tune-Up
The Series 9 watch is now made with a custom S9 chip for faster processing, according to Apple. The screen features a new edge-to-edge display that doubles the brightness levels, plus the model is available in a new pink color!
Apple noted these updated prices for the Apple Watch:
- Apple Watch SE starts at $249.
- Apple Watch S9 starts at $399.
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is priced at $799.
Images via Apple.
