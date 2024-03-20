Watch This Apples Never Fall Exclusive Clip Starring Annette Bening
Apples Never Fall is one of my most-anticipated new TV shows of the year. It has so many of things I love! Sibling relationships, family drama, Alison Brie, tennis. The show follows the Delaney family after a wounded woman named Savannah shows up at their doorstep — and Savannah and mom Joy immediately go MIA. Check out our Apples Never Fall exclusive clip below.
Check Out This Exclusive From Annette Bening's "Apples Never Fall"
We know family is always messy, and this Apples Never Fall clip features Annette Bening's Joy wrestling with what that looks like for her own life. There's something so poignant about the gritty struggle of motherhood set against a beautifully lit and decorated kitchen, especially as Joy tries to come to terms with what her identity is outside of "Mom" and "wife." I can't wait to watch the rest of the series!
