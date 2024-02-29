"Big Little Lies" Fans Will Love New Family Thriller "Apples Never Fall"
We all need something to hold us over while we wait on Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, Big Little Lies season 3, and The White Lotus season 3 (after you've finished watching and rewatching Expats, of course). And good news! Apples Never Fall will totally satisfy your new TV show craving — and not just because it's based on a book by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty. The series is thrilling, complex, and has enough twists to keep you on the edge of your seat the whole time. If you're feeling on-theme, grab an apple cider cocktail and get cozy. Here's everything we know about Apples Never Fall.
What is the story of the Apples Never Fall?
Apples Never Fall (based on the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty) follows the Delaney family: retired tennis coaches Stan and Joy, and their now-adult kids Amy, Troy, Logan, and Brooke. Their time together gets upended when a wounded woman named Savannah shows up at their front door asking for help — and then disappears around the same time Joy goes missing. Now it's up to the kids to figure out where their mom went, and discover whether their parents' marriage was as perfect as it looked. That is, if they don't kill *each other* first. Watch the Apples Never Fall trailer here.
When is the Apples Never Fall release date?
Apples Never Fall drops on Peacock March 14, and you'll be able to watch all 7 episodes! Great for those of us who love to binge watch ;). Wondering what else is coming out this March? Check out our Spring Movie preview!
Who's in the Apples Never Fall cast?
Apples Never Fall on Peacock stars Annette Bening, Alison Brie, Jake Lacy, Conor Merrigan-Turner, Sam Neill, and Essie Randles as the Delaney family, while Georgia Flood stars as Savannah.
Where was Apples Never Fall filmed?
Apples Never Fall started filming in Queensland, Australia starting March 2023. Australia has some seriously beautiful landscapes, and it makes the scope of the show that much more impactful. Not only is it just incredible to see onscreen, but it perfectly contrasts the intensity and ominous feel of the plot — and I'm totally here for it.
What is the ending of Apples Never Fall?
Spoiler warning! While the season finale isn't out yet, the ending of the Apples Never Fall book is a fairly positive one. After spending the majority of the story MIA, Joy actually reappears at the end of the novel. She explains that before she left, she wrote a note telling the family she'd be away with Savannah. So when both Savannah and Joy disappeared — and the note got lost — everyone assumed the worst. I guess all's well that ends well?
