I am a huge fan of anything seasonal. I go all out with holiday decorations (from Christmas sheets to my Valentine's Day fuzzy dice to seashells in the summer), I shop seasonally at the grocery store, and I love ordering seasonal Starbucks drinks. Since the iconic chain launched its fall menu on August 30, I knew I had to stop by to grab an Apple Crisp Macchiato — especially since I had never had one before.
Even if temps haven't dropped off yet, this is a drink that is sure to make you feel like fall is on its way. Not only does it have those spicy flavors of autumn, but it's a great option for anyone who doesn't like pumpkin flavors. Since the apple reminds me of apple picking on family camping trips growing up, it's also nostalgic to boot.
Apple Crisp Macchiato Review
Apple Crisp Macchiatos aren't a brand-new drink, but the recipe has been improved for 2022. Instead of dark espresso and regular milk, the new and improved recipe features oat milk and Blonde espresso to give it a creaminess that doesn't make it taste too heavy. The first thing I noticed when I took a sip is the strength of the spices and the tart apple flavor — it's definitely reminiscent of apple pie or other fall baked goods.
That flavor combo is definitely at the forefront of the drink, so if you aren't a fan of fruity flavors in your coffee, you might not like this one as much as the more full-bodied pumpkin drinks. Since it's a macchiato, there is a good deal of milk, which weakens the espresso a bit, but you can always order it with an extra shot (or half sweet) if you need to adjust the flavors!
The apple and spices are much more balanced in the hot Apple Crisp Macchiato than in the iced version. It's less sweet but still has the spiced aftertaste, *plus* it warms you right down to your toes. If you want to try your hand at making this Starbucks drink at home, here are some of our favorite ideas:
Apple Crisp Macchiato Hacks
Make your own apple syrup for the macchiato with fresh apples, brown sugar, and water. The best part about making this yourself is that you can completely control the sweetness!
Make this drink keto by swapping the regular sugar with a sugar alternative. Xanthan gum will help get your syrup to a thicker consistency, and feel free to add your own favorite milk to make this drink perfect for you.
If you're someone who likes lots of spice, go heavy on the cinnamon. Want something more subtle? Just add extra nutmeg with a dash of cinnamon for a flavor that's way more chill.
Use a cocktail shaker (or a bowl and a spoon if you don't have a shaker) to mix up your espresso shot and syrup. You want all your flavors to be evenly dispersed, so every sip is a good as the last.
