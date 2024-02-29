Robert Downey Jr. Auditioned For The Holiday Movie — And Kate Winslet Just Totally Roasted Him
Watching The Holiday movie at Christmastime is simply non-negotiable. It's one of the most heartwarming and beautiful holiday movies out there if you ask me (and not just because of the movie ending 👀) — and even though The Holiday cast is written in the stars, two totally different actors almost played Jude Law's Graham and Jack Black's Miles. Ahead of her new show The Regime, Kate Winslet chatted with Jimmy Fallon about the fact that *he* was almost in the movie!
Who's in The Holiday cast?
The Holiday cast is primarily made up of Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, and Jack Black. However, Robert Downey Jr. and Jimmy Fallon auditioned for the movie too!
"We auditioned for your beloved film The Holiday, and I remember being in a room with you, and Robert Downey Jr., and Cameron Diaz," Jimmy Fallon says in the interview.
While Kate Winslet remembers the day Jimmy was there, she has the hilarious revelation that she didn't realize he was actually auditioning — she thought he was just there to read scripts for fun! "It was a hotel room [somewhere] on the Upper East Side," she recalls, before joking on Robert Downey Jr. "Robert Downey did an English accent, but I thought he was doing Australian and I thought, 'That's bad. That's not going to work. Who's going to tell him that sounds dreadful?'"
"I think it was an Australian accent," Jimmy says. "And I think it sounded great."
"It actually wasn't that great, but that's really sweet of you to say that," Kate says. "[And now] here he is winning everything!"
What has Kate Winslet said about The Holiday movie?
"People come up to me in the streets more about The Holiday and the episode of Extras that I did than Titanic," Kate Winslet tells Jimmy Fallon. "Especially at Christmas, and actually, what's so lovely is that mothers and daughters come up to me in the grocery store and they say, 'Oh, Kate. We just love The Holiday. It's our little ritual at Christmas.' And they have things they they eat every year, they sit down — it's a tradition and I just love that. That's something I never would have expected, actually, the sort of mother-daughter connection around a film like that." I can confirm that my sister, my mom, and I do sit down with our favorite foods to watch The Holiday every single year — and I wouldn't change it for a thing!
Where can I stream The Holiday?
You can stream The Holiday on Netflix now, but you can also buy it on Amazon to have on hand forever! I'd also recommend grabbing a physical copy to prevent any no-wifi-on-Christmas-Day messing with your movie plans (I'm speaking from experience here).
What is The Holiday movie about?
English newspaper writer Iris (Kate Winslet) and LA trailer editor Amanda (Cameron Diaz) are totally fed up with their love lives. After getting their hearts broken on the same day, they connect online and decide to do a house swap over the holidays. A rom-com about two women literally fleeing the country so they don't have to deal with the men in their lives? Relatable! This movie has everything! Christmas magic, cozy English cottages, rom-com goodness.
Plus, "Maestro" from the score is one of *the best* movie songs. It captures the thrill of a new adventure, the hope of a new love, and the magic of the holiday season — thank you Hans Zimmer!
Was The Holiday filmed in Ireland?
Just like The Holiday movie takes place in California and Surrey, the cast filmed in those locations as well! The Holiday filming locations include Southern California and Surrey's Shere and Godalming villages.
What you're favorite part about The Holiday movie? My favorite scene is definitely when Miles composes a song for Iris that's "nothing but the good notes." So sweet!!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!