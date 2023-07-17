Is Ariana Grande Getting Divorced?
2023 has been a year of heartbreaking celeb breakups, from Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn to Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin (neither of which I am over, personally). Unfortunately it seems we've got another one to add to the list: TMZ reported on July 17 that singer Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez have split and are reportedly headed for divorced.
After posting a TikTok makeup tutorial without her ring in August 2022 ("It's getting cleaned. I'm not getting a divorce," Grande said at the time), the singer was seen at Wimbledon this past weekend without her engagement ring and wedding band.
Since the news of their separation broke, People heard that the exes "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship."
Grande and Gomez got engaged at the end of 2020, and Grande posted about the celebration with the caption "Forever n then some." It appears that this post, as well as a few others about their relationship have since been hidden, while others featuring the couple are still on Grande's Instagram.
When May of 2021 rolled around, the couple married at their home in Montecito, California, with less than 20 people present. Since then, they've been consistent about keeping their relationship more private.
Ariana Grande is juggling quite a few projects at the moment, from her r.e.m. beauty line to the Wicked movie — even though the latter was just put on hold by the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike. Whatever project Grande tackles next, we are wishing her the best!
Lead image viaFrazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!