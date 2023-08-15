Ashley Olsen And Louis Eisner Quietly Welcomed Their First Child
This avid watcher of Full House is shocked (and thrilled) to know Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner just became parentsafter quietly welcoming their first child. While some celebrities have gladly shared their pregnancy news with baby bump pics, others are choosing to keep certain family moments private — at least until they're ready to share. In the age of oversharing, I completely understand why the world is just finding out about Olsen and Eisner's first child. Nevertheless, I think it's exciting to see former child star and The Row co-founder choose to become a parentalongside Eisner.
Here's everything we know about Olsen and Eisner's growing family.
When was news shared about the birth of Olsen and Eisner's first child?
TMZ reported the news about Ashley Olsen giving birth on August 14th.
When did Ashley Olsen give birth?
According to various sources, she gave birth in New York a couple of months ago.
What is the name of Ashley Olsen's baby?
TMZ reports that Ashley Olsen's newborn is named Otto.
Have Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner issued a public statement?
Not yet! They're a private couple, so we'll be lucky if they decide to share their thoughts. However, a source close to the couple told US Weekly they're "thrilled to be parents."
How long have Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner been married?
Olsen and Eisner got married in December 2022, and we're so thrilled this family continues to grow!
When did Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner start dating?
Rumors about their relationship began swirling in 2017, but they didn't go public with their relationship until they appeared at the YES 20th Anniversary Celebration Gala in September 2021.
Congratulations to Ashley and Louis on their newborn! We're so happy for this little family!
How do you feel about the couple keeping their family life under wraps, especially as new parents? Let us know in the comments!
Header image via Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images Entertainment
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.