Ashley Tisdale's Pregnant With Baby No. 2 And It's The Best News We've Heard This Week
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
We can't take all of the sweet baby news we've been hearing about! From Hilary Duff to Vanessa Hudgens, our beloved Disney stars are glowing mamas-to-be! The latest to join the list of growing families is High School Musical Alum Ashley Tisdale and her husband Christopher French! They've been a happy family of three for a while, but they're expanding with the announcement of Ashley's second pregnancy!
When did Ashley Tisdale announce her pregnancy?
Image via Frenshe
Yesterday Ashley Tisdale shared a mini carousel post on Instagram where she announced her second pregnancy in the most touching way! Pictured in a classic white button-up and slightly unzipped jeans, her cute baby bump is on full display! Her husband Christopher French and their daughter Jupiter also make a loving appearance in the post.
Has Ashley Tisdale shared her due date?
Image via Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Anastasia Beverly Hills
Since she just shared she's expecting baby no. 2, Ashley Tisdale hasn't disclosed her due date just yet.
What have Ashley Tisdale's friends said about her second pregnancy?
Image via Michael Buckner/Getty Images For Chrysalis
Several celebrities left sweet messages on Ashley Tisdale's Instagram post. Glee star Lea Michele wrote, "So happy for your beautiful family!!! 💓💓💓" while fellow High School Musical alum Corbin Bleu wrote, "Congratulations! ❤❤."
How do fans feel about Ashley Tisdale's second pregnancy?
Image via Noam Galai/Getty Images for goodnest
Fans are also ecstatic about Ashley Tisdale's pregnancy announcement. Instagram user @jsantam_20h, "So you mean to tell me that Sharpay and Gabriella are both preggars?? 😲🙌❤" in reference to Vanessa Hudgens also being pregnant right now. We highly doubt it was planned, but the timing couldn't be more perfect!
What has Ashley Tisdale's husband Christopher French said about their expanding family?
Image via Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Christoper French shared a heartwarming image of himself, Ashley Tisdale, and their daughter on Instagramto share his excitement about their growing family. His caption says, "Beyond grateful. Thank you my beautiful love @ashleytisdale for another baby French 💘."
Ashley wrote, "I love you!!! Juju is just too cute we had to have another!!" in the comments and we couldn't agree more! The sweetness of it all is making us have baby fever.
How old is Ashley Tisdale's first child?
Image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feeding America and North Valley Caring Services
Speaking of Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French's daughter Jupiter, she recently turned 3 on March 23! People announced her birth in 2021 and shared that the happy couple were doing well. We can only imagine how excited she is to be a big sister.
How do you feel about Ashley Tisdale expecting baby no. 2?
Header image via Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
