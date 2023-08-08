Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Expecting Another Child!
When "Goodies" hit airwaves 2004, it didn't take long for the lyrics to trend. Lyrics like "I bet you want the goodies. Bet you thought about it", propelled singer Ciara to stardom, where she's stayed ever since. She's released seven albums, is gearing up for a new EP release, and is event a part of the Gap x LoveShackFancy collaboration with two of her kids.
As if that wasn't exciting news, Ciara just announced she's pregnant in the most *incredible* way. I'm a long-time fan, so I'm super excited for her and hubby Russell Wilson's expanding family. Here's everything that's been shared so far!
When did Ciara announce her pregnancy?
She made the announcement today! Hot on the heels of her new song "How We Roll," Ciara shared this reel of her posing by a pool, proudly showing her new baby bump.
What did Russell Wilson have to say about Ciara's announcement?
Russell wrote "Love you momma #HowWeRoll," in the comment section of the reel. This definitely counts as an *incredible* way to support your pregnant partner.
Have other celebrity friends commented about Ciara's pregnancy announcement?
Yes! Friends like Vanessa Bryant, singer Chloe Bailey, and model Winnie Harlow shared congratulatory comments on the reel.
How many kids do Ciara and Russell Wilson have?
The beautiful couple share three children together, with Russell taking on the father role for Ciara son's Future from her previous relationship. Now that they're expecting baby #3 together, they'll be raising four children together.
Judging from the support of friends close to Ciara, I think it's safe to say the expectant parents will continue to have a supportive village around them.
I think it's great Ciara chose to announce she's pregnant in the most *incredible* way. It's refreshing when moms get to choose how much they want to share on their terms.
What do you think about Ciara's pregnancy announcement? Let us know in the comments and follow our Facebook page for more updates!
Header image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.