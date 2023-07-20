Ashley Tisdale Just Recreated Her Most Iconic Sharpay Evans Scene
When I interviewed Ashley Tisdale about her Being Frenshe line in April, of course I *had* to wear a pink outfit. The influence that Ashley and Sharpay Evans (her character from High School Musical and arguably her most-recognizable role) have had on 2000s pop culture simply cannot be overstated, and her latest Instagram video proves it.
In an Instagram reel captioned, "thank you for making this year fab-u-lous 🎂," the actress, singer, and entrepreneur dons a chevron bathing suit and white shorts for a stroll by the pool, featuring various Being Frenshe products. The best part about the video is that as she walks, she's lip syncing to "Fabulous" from High School Musical 2!
It's a hilarious and nostalgic celebration of the brand, which launched a year ago this month, and I love every second of it! In addition to self-care, Ashley has been vocal about mental health, which she says goes hand in hand.
“In my thirties, I've been married and I just feel a lot more grounded with who I am and not, I guess, confident in just what I do,” she told me in April. “What I'm doing with Frenshe just feels way more meaningful to people and for people who are struggling. I just feel like I have a whole new kind of purpose in life.”
