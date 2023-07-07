"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Season 4 Is Bringing Back The Original Cast
We're all in this together, one final time. On June 21, Disney+ announced that High School Musical: The Musical: The Series would end with season four. While we're sad that this chapter at East High is coming to an end, we're very excited for one specific reason: the final installment will bring back some of our favorite characters from the original trilogy. Here's everything we know!
What is going to happen in HSMTMTS season 4?
Image via Disney/Fred Hayes
After their summer camp experience at Camp Shallow Lake in season three, the characters begin prepping for a big production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year at East High. But they get more than they bargained for when it's announced that Disney is (finally) making High School Musical 4: The Reunion at the school.
What day is High School Musical 4 coming out?
All eight episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season four will drop on Disney+ August 9. I guess you can say that since the show contains the fourth High School Musical movie, it serves as both the final season of the show and the next movie in the franchise.
When did HSMTMTS Season 4 start filming?
Image via Disney/Fred Hayes
Filming for the new season began on September 20 of last year.
Will Big Red be in HSMTMTS season 4?
Yes, Larry Saperstein (who plays Big Red) will return for season four! Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, Liamani Segura, Matt Cornett, Joe Serafini, Adrian Lyles, and Saylor Bell Curda are also coming back.
Which original High School Musical cast members will be in season 4?
Image via Disney/Fred Hayes
In addition to the TV show cast, we'll see Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed, and Kaycee Stroh return to the world of High School Musical. We can't wait!
Why is Olivia Rodrigo not in season 4 of HSMTMTS?
After the success of her first album Sour, Olivia Rodrigo became less involved with HSMTMTS over the years. Unfortunately, that means we won't see her in the final series. By the time the show drops, she'll likely be doing press for her new album Guts. But maybe she'll show up to the season premiere!
