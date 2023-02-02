Build Your Dream V-Day Look With These Barbie Pink Outfits
Getting dressed is always fun when you practice dopamine dressing or take fashion inspiration from your favorite shows like Emily in Paris and Outer Banks, but sometimes you need to throw something new into the mix to change things up a bit. If you haven't started gamifying your life yet (we're talking everything from your money saving hacks to cooking like you're on Chopped), then you're missing out on some serious fun.
Gamifying really just means figuring out ways to add unexpected elements into something you work with day in and day out, approaching it like a game rather than a chore. That's why we rounded up some of the cutest and boldest pink clothing and outfit ideas from our favorite shops to help inspire you to build your own outfit for Valentine's Day. These pieces look great with a pink cocktail in hand *and* paired together for a one-of-a-kind GNI look. And with plenty of different sizes, shades, and silhouettes, there's a pink for everyone here.
Mix and Match Your Pinks Outfits Starting With The Right Top
UO Rose Garden Asymmetrical Cami ($39)
An asymmetrical design on this cami adds just the right balance of romance and drama. Layer over a turtleneck now, wear with your favorite mini skirt later.
Torrid Crinkle Chiffon Smock Neck Ruffle Tiered Top ($30)
Ruffled tiers are perfect for people who want to wear a dress without actually wearing a dress. It's eye-catching and flowy in the same way that your favorite midi is, but you can wear this one with jeans.
Revolve Aislin Cami ($83, was $168)
The color, fabric, and silhouette of this cami really bring the drama, whether you're wearing it to the club or to date night. Add a necklace to draw the eye or let the top speak for itself.
J. Crew Vintage Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt ($35)
If your V-Day plans include lounging around in your comfiest 'fit, we recommend this tee shirt to go with all your favorite sweatpants. Swap the sweats and slippers for jeans and sneakers if you need to make a coffee run.
Torrid Peplum Satin Smocked Waist Top ($34)
If you're not a huge fan of electric pink, choose a top in a rosy shade that also feels like you're welcoming spring.
Round Out Your Dream Pink Outfit With Bold Pink Bottoms
Revolve Andie Trouser Pant ($198)
Our favorite thing about trousers is that they feel just as amazing as they look. It's like rocking upscale pajama pants! Add a matching tank and pair of heels for a monochromatic look, or find a white top for maximum contrast.
The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt ($33+)
A slip skirt looks great with a variety of items in your closet, making it a go-to. Tee shirts and sneakers or sweaters and heels boots, you can't go wrong with something this versatile.
MANER Women's Sequin Skirt ($30)
The more sequins, the better, as far as we're concerned. We love the ombré effect on this piece.
PacSun Eco Pink Heart Boyfriend Jeans ($65)
Not only are these jeans pink, but the little heart detail just adds some extra love to your look. We'd recommend pairing with a bodysuit if you don't want your skin to get too cold.
Our Favorite One-And-Done Pink Outfits Featuring Pretty Pink Dresses
Free People On The Rise Mini Slip ($98)
Be a walking Valentine in this red and pink lacy number. Wear it for a nice breakfast in bed or layer it with turtlenecks and leather for a feminine touch.
& Other Stories Buttoned Rib Knit Dress ($139)
If you're not ready to say goodbye to sweater dresses just yet, find one in a punchy pink. While the color is flirty, the slit and button detail, not to mention the balloon sleeves, make a playful match.
Torrid Mini Satin Skater Dress ($119)
An A-line skater dress is a classic for a reason — it looks good for every occasion.
By Anthropologie Mini Tulle Layer ($130)
This almost-a-dress can go overtop of your favorite bodysuits, tanks, or bodycon dresses. It adds tons of visual interest without weighing you down in the slightest.
Rumored High Hopes Mini Dress ($92)
While the silhouette of this pick is simple, the slits and the bow add just enough detail to keep things interesting.
Take Your Pink Outfits To The Next Level With These Soft Sweaters
Abercrombie Long-Sleeve Wrap Sweater Top ($60)
There's never been a better time to live your ballerina dreams. A baby pink wrap sweater will keep you warm *and* make you feel sophisticated. It's a win-win.
Torrid Pullover Drop Shoulder Sweater ($36, was $60)
We love how the drop shoulders on this sweater feel relaxed, while the hem and neckline pull things together. This is one piece that brings comfort and classy together.
Pink Accessories To Polish Off The Look
Mixtape Necklace ($15)
For just a touch of pink, layer a mixtape necklace with other pieces of jewelry. It's cute, it's fun, and it reminds us of all our favorite songs.
Sock Candy Strawberry Daisy Ruffle Sheer Crew Sock ($18)
We love that these socks mix a tamer shade of pink with red strawberries for the ultimate Valentine's accessory. Strappy sandals and oxfords will pair deliciously.
Anthropologie Flower Petal Earrings ($54)
If you're someone who likes to go big or go home when it comes to your jewelry, then you'll want to opt for these flower stacks. They make quite the statement.
A New Day Triple Compartment Satchel Handbag ($40)
With just enough room for your book, your sunglasses, and your favorite lipstick, this handbag might just become your new favorite purse.
Ann Western Icon Drop Earrings ($15, was $25)
Cowboy boots, cowboy hats, *and* hearts? Say no more.
Put Your Best Foot Forward With These Pink Shoes
Billini Fairy Floss ($40, was $75)
We love how these heels feel very 2000s, but will look amazing with your favorite 2020s trends, whether that be oversized trousers or ripped jeans.
Torrid Flare Platform Mule ($51, $60)
Choosing a more noticeable shade of pink for your shoes will draw the eye to your amazing pedi, and the block heel is much easer to walk with than a stiletto.
Sketchers Upbeats Lite ($43, was $82)
If you're much more of a sneaker gal, swap your neutral pair for a highlighter pink option instead. Barbie would be proud.
Check out our Pinterest and email newsletter for more pink outfits, fashion inspo and Valentine's Day content.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!