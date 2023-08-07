7 Back To School Sales To Get A Jump On The Semester
The back-to-school bonanza is upon us, with many retailers like Target, Staples, Nike, and more beginning to put classroom essentials on sale. Get ready to turn your shopping spree into a *celebration* of another long year of learning – from fresh sneakers that'll make your kiddo the envy of the hallway to planners that are practically littlepieces of art, these back-to-school sales have it all. Whether your kid's moving on to middle school or entering high school or college (or you just want to indulge in some cute stationery for yourself!), get ready to score big on BTS deals.
1. Nordstrom Back to School Sale
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale includes a Back To School section (currently with 400+ items) where you’ll find clothes, shoes, and accessories for kids and teens at varying discounts. From more stylish tops and jeans, to practical shoes and school bags, Nordstrom’s quality BTS collection isn’t one to miss before school starts.
2. Staples Back to School Sale
Though only a select number of items fall under sale at Staples, they carry tons of affordable back to school essentials. You can find notebooks, folders, crayons, and pencils for as low as $.50, calculators up to 20% off, and backpacks priced as low as $20. What’s more is you can earn a free $10 gift card (to keep or to give to the kiddos’ teacher) when you spend $50+ on school supplies.
Staples 1-Subject Notebook
3. Amazon Back to School Sale
All Prime members get 20% off $50 spent on Amazon Essentials school supplies. When you navigate to their Back To School tab, you’ll also find countless products at a reduced price, in prep for BTS season. Their shopping guide is helpful in organizing your shopping, offering different sections for kids of all ages. From pre-K all the way to college, you’ll likely find exactly what you (and your kids) need before the fall.
4. Nike Back to School Sale
Back to school means it’s time for some fresh new kicks for the kids! From Nike, use code ‘SCHOOL20’ for up to 60% off select apparel and sneaker styles to get them set up in the coolest shoes around.
5. Target Back to School Sale
At Target, back to school shopping is in full swing. The retailer is offering 20% off for teachers and school staff who use Target Circle through August 26, 2023, making classroom supplies more affordable and accessible. There’s also up to 40% off on backpacks, crayons, pens, and markers as low as $.50, and tons of grocery deals to stock up the kitchen – the deals are amazing.
6. Walmart Back to School Sale
Walmart’s website has a helpful Back To School Savings tab with over 1,000 items on rollback. Everything from supplies to tech to apparel can be yours for unbeatable low prices – get ready for your kiddo’s epic first day ‘fit!
TI-84 Graphing Calculator
7. Forever 21 Back to School Sale
Forever 21’s back to school collection features up to 50% off on select styles to get all your school year swag lined up. Whether it’s jeans for school days, loungewear for weekends, or eye-catching accessories come the homecoming dance, you’re sure to find what the fam needs, style-wise.
Quilted Zip-Up Jacket
