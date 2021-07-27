The Best Planners To Help You Stay Organized
As summer begins to wind down, we're trading our beach totes and our favorite cool-down products for the best planners, desk supplies, and more to help us get organized for the second half of the year. Whether you're someone who loves to deck out their planner with artsy designs (check out our B+C Illustration classes to brush up on your skills!) or prefer to keep things paperless with a digital planner, these 18 organizers will help keep your life straight as we prepare for fall 2021.
Papier Fresh Lemons Mid-Year ($29)
We love the bright colors of this planner — it's like carrying summer with us all year long! With weekly and monthly spreads, you can keep every day organized.
Blue Sky Brit + Co Rainbow Swirl 2022 Planner ($22)
We won't lie: our Brit + Co planners, in collab with Blue Sky, are some of our favorites — and we think you'll love them too!
Paper Source 2022 Self Care Large Lifestyle Planner ($30)
A little bit artsy, a little bit feminine, and a whole lot of chic, we love this self-care planner. Along with the weekly and monthly spreads, it includes space for your intentions and reflections so that you can get your mind and soul in order too.
At-A-Glance 2022 Monthly DayMinder ($15)
Perfect for the no-nonsense planner, this understated pick will help you keep your grocery lists, class schedule, and meeting roster in check.
DayDesigner Orange Blossom Daily Planner ($60)
We've had the travel bug all summer long, and this fruity planner totally reminds us of summer in Italy. Plus it's got an hourly schedule format and a to-do list all on one page.
Passion Planner Weekly Academic ($40)
The Passion Planner is more than just a place to keep your to-do list — there's space for good things that happened, doodles, daydreams, and more!
Paperage Dotted Journal Bullet Notebook ($12)
If you're someone who likes to think outside the box, you might prefer a DIY planner. Grab a blank bullet journal and make it your own.
Metallic Infinite Potential LifePlanner ($64)
The LifePlanner is the perfect thing to grab if you're looking to organize your entire life, inside and outside of work. It includes monthly quotes, notes, productivity pages, as well as dated spreads.
Etsy ruffhouseart Succulent Weekly ($18)
If you prefer to keep things strictly business, this desktop planner is great for keeping projects and lists in line. It's also undated in case you get off-track!
Pencil Case
Etsy MiriCampbell Goodnotes Digital Planner ($15)
Go paperless with this iPad digital planner. With a finance tracker, a space for gratitude, habits, and exercise, a vision board, and even digital stickers and washi tape, you'll feel like a whole new person!
Papier Sunshine Blooms Mid-Year ($29)
This planner is the perfect way to add sunshine to your desk. Transition from summer to fall with space for your goals, to-dos and deadlines.
The Positive Planner ($30)
While it won't necessarily get you more organized, this 12-week guide will keep track of your thoughts and help you become more grateful and mindful.
momAgenda Desktop Spiral ($30)
If you've been dealing with #MomBrain all summer, this planner is just for you. Created by a mom specifically for moms, the unique layout has separate spaces for you and up to four kids.
Papier Women Mid-Year ($29)
Remind yourself of the important women in your life with this bosslady-approved pick.
Green Inspired Weekly Meal Pad ($10)
If you're feeling organized in every area of your life except the kitchen, this planner will help you keep your groceries, meals, and restaurant outings in order. Meal prep has never looked so organized!
bloom Soft Cover Daily Planner & Calendar ($17)
Stay less busy and more productive with this baby! Consider this your life coach, accountability partner, and personal cheerleader wrapped into one binding.
The Solo Language Learner ($30)
Anyone who's learned a language knows how difficult it can be. That's where the Solo Language Learner comes in. This simple and adaptable pick includes deep dives, goal setting, and is both digital and printable so you can only print the pages you need.
Notion App (Free on IOS)
Keep your planner in your back pocket with Notion. This all-in-one app has room for notes, tasks, images, check boxes, and a drag-and-drop format. It also syncs across devices.
Which planner is your favorite?
