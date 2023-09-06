Everywhere You Can Get Student Discounts In 2023
Being a student is challenging enough, and when you pile more financial obligations on top of existing application fees, tuition payments, and loans, it can seriously stress you out. Prolonged stress could mean your grades take a turn for the worse (and more), simply sucking the fun out of the college experience. Luckily, there are tons of methods to help you save money while in school – instant ramen not included. Your status as a student lets you take advantage of a nice range of student discounts! Here’s where to get the best student discounts, with deals updated for 2023.
Where can I get student discounts?
You can get student discounts at a good number of retailers, streaming services, apparel stores, and more. Our list of 26 student discounts is a great place to start!
How do I get a student discount on anything?
Oftentimes, you can present your student ID card to participating locations and earn a discount. Other online retailers will ask to verify your student status through a third-party service before giving you the student discount.
Does Target still have a student discount?
Yes, Target has a student discount from July 16 through August 26 every year, where you can get 20% off of a single purchase. You can redeem the deal by signing up for Target Circle and verifying your student status through your account.
Does Walmart give student discounts?
Yes, Walmart’s student discount is on their Walmart+ memberships that also earn students cashback on travel, free grocery delivery, a free included Paramount+ subscription, and gas savings.
Does Amazon have a student discount?
Yes, Amazon’s student discount is on their Prime memberships, which are about half off for students. The discounted membership also lets students enjoy Amazon Music Unlimited, a free monthly Grubhub+ Student membership, and up to 10% off flights and hotels through StudentUniverse.
Student Discounts from Retailers
Amazon
Amazon’s student discount is on their Prime memberships. Take almost half off of an Amazon Prime membership and pay just $69 annually. The discounted membership also lets you enjoy Amazon Music Unlimited for only $1, a free monthly Grubhub+ Student membership with unlimited delivery ,*and* up to 10% off flights and hotels through StudentUniverse.
Target
Target offers 20% off of a single purchase for students from July 16 through August 26 every year. To redeem the deal (which is great for back to school or dorm shopping), you must have a Target Circle and verify your student status throughout the online platform. Target Circle is free to join and also has store-exclusive offers throughout the year that can help students save.
Walmart
Walmart’s student discount is on their memberships. Now through September 11, college undergrads and grad students can opt into a Walmart+ membership for just $6.47 a month or $49 a year, which is half off typical pricing. Some of the benefits of the membership include cashback on travel, free grocery delivery, a free included Paramount+ subscription, and savings on gas.
Student Discounts on Helpful Resources
Chegg
Chegg Tutors offers 30 minutes of free tutoring to all new students. From there, students have full access to top-tier tutoring services in a wide range of subjects when they sign up. Students can also save up to 90% on textbooks when they rent them instead of buying them new. There are also a number of discount codes that can be used down the line when students sign up for Chegg!
FedEx
Students can get up to 30% off select shipping and packing services with a valid student ID.
AllState
Turns out, making the dean’s list does count for something! Single, full-time students can save up to 20% on car insurance just by having good grades.
Student Discounts on Experiences
Groupon
Groupon’s student discount is on their Select Student Program, which provides up to $20 off every time a student shops Local deals. Any student enrolled at US Title IV accredited college or university can sign up for free.
Headspace
Students can get 85% off an annual plan with Headspace, at just $10 a year. The plan includes tools for practicing meditation and mindfulness, getting better sleep, and improving mental health.
Student Discounts on Food and Kitchen
Stanley
Students can get 20% off a purchase with Stanley.
Shipt
With your .edu email address, you can get a Ship't membership for $4.99 a month! This is super helpful for those days you just can't bother to restock your Easy Mac and Diet Cokes IRL.
DoorDash
DoorDash’s DashPass membership for students is only $4.99 a month. The membership includes free delivery, 5% DoorDash credits on pickup orders, and grocery delivery savings.
HelloFresh
Students get 55% off their first box with HelloFresh, which also ships free. After verifying their student status, they can enjoy 15% off an entire year of deliveries.
Dunkin’
Dunkin’ offers a 10% off student discount at participating locations. All students need to do is show a valid student ID to the cashier.
Student Discounts on Streaming
Peacock
Students get Peacock Premium for just $1.99 a month.
Hulu
Hulu (with ads) is $1.99 per month for students.
Spotify
Students can get Spotify Premium for just $5.99 per month, with one month free. The discount also includes a free bundle with Hulu.
Apple Music
Apple Music is $5.99 per month for students, plus they can get free access to Apple TV+ for a limited time.
YouTube
Students can bundle YouTube and YouTube Music for only $7.99 per month, plus one month free.
Paramount Plus
The Paramount Plus Essential Plan is $4.50 per month for students.
Student Discounts on Tech
Apple
College students can get a discount on select Apple products starting at $50 off. They can also get 20% off AppleCare+ services and credits with Apple Trade In.
Microsoft
Students can get 5 to 10% off select products from the Microsoft store, all with a free Office 365 subscription.
Adobe Creative Cloud
The full Adobe Creative Cloud suite costs only $19.99 per month for students (and teachers!).
SamsungSamsung’s Education Offers Program earns students up to 30% off purchases.
Student Discounts on Apparel
Girlfriend Collective
Students get 20% off their purchase with the activewear brand, Girlfriend Collective.
Nike
U.S. high school students over 16 as well as college and university students can get 10% off purchases at Nike.
Outdoor Voices
Verified students get 20% off their purchase with Outdoor Voices.
Madewell
College students can enjoy 15% off online and in-store purchases from Madewell.
