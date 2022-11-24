A Clean Beauty Gift Guide For The Beauty Guru In Your Life
When we think about taking care of our skin, we usually start with the usual ideas: healthy recipes, fighting dehydration, and creating a skincare routine that will promote healthy skin. Makeup and skincare is definitely an area to take note of since the products touch your skin at all times — it's important to know what you're putting on your face! We rounded up 21 of our favorite clean beauty products from some of our favorite brands, whether you're looking for the perfect stocking stuffer, or to gift yourself something special.
Our Favorite Clean Beauty Products
Taylor of Brooklyn One Night Stand Mini Sample Box ($40)
This box features three products that will give you a unique clean. The Mug Scrub exfoliating cleanser (which starts off as a powder and foams up after you add water) is followed by the Thirst Trap Face Oil and Vers All Over Oil. Our favorite part of these picks might just be the names.
MILK Makeup The Starter Pack: Natural Makeup Look Set ($28)
This is a great gift idea for anyone wanting to dip their toe in the beauty world. With the contour stick, primer, mascara, and setting spray, it has everything you need for a natural makeup look with products that feature clean ingredients.
SUPEREGG Biome Barrier ($85, was $100)
This duo will strengthen your skin barrier, which will keep your microbiome (the mix of bacteria, fungi, and viruses on your skin) healthy. Not only do they help with moisture, but they also help with elasticity, discoloration, and sensitivity for a comprehensive and multifunctional addition to your skincare routine.
100% Pure Fruit Pigmented® Blush ($40)
Get a totally natural look with this clean beauty product — it's made from finely pressed rice powder and fruit pigments that will give your cheeks a healthy flush while also adding some antioxidants right into your skin.
Tower28 ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly ($15)
This jelly has everything we love about lipgloss, but is made with plant-based ingredients like apricot oil and raspberry seed oil. Glossy, moisturizing, and the perfect amount of Y2K glam.
caliray SO Blown Blurring Collagen Peptide Primer ($36)
Nix oil and blur pores with this matte primer that also features skin-loving ingredients like collagen peptides and niacinamide. Add before foundation or wear it on its own.
The Queen Musia - Coming Soon
We're already obsessed with this clean beauty brand that's also cruelty-free and vegan. Not only are these lipstick shades beautiful, but the packaging is a one-of-a-kind design we love.
Rose Inc Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum ($49)
If you have a friend that's in the market for a new tinted moisturizer (or you're looking for one yourself) try out this tinted serum. It's got skincare benefits in addition to a radiant, sheer finish that's perfect for low-key makeup days.
More Clean Beauty Products We Can't Get Enough Of
OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil ($48)
Body oil is a great alternative to body lotion during the winter, and this formula in particular is infused with seaweed so that it firms skin as it hydrates. It's rich but not greasy, and features scents of lime, grapefruit, and a cypress undertone.
Beautycounter Counter+ Charcoal Facial Mask ($43, was $54)
This mask features kaolin clay that's full of nutrients, activated charcoal, and salicylic acid for a purified and smooth complexion every time you use it.
Thrive Causemetics Triple Threat™ Color Stick ($38)
The coolest thing about this color stick is that you can use it on your face, lips, and body, making it an all-in-one option for anyone who doesn't want to carry around multiple products all the time.
ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 ($48)
This skin tint is packed with skincare ingredients and it comes in 30 different shades. Plus it's got Non-Nano Zinc Oxide for necessary sun, blue light, and pollution protection.
Kulfi Underlined Kajal Clean Waterproof Long-Wear Eyeliner ($20)
This longwearing, waterproof eyeliner will add fun color to all your beauty looks. Add just a bit to your waterline or go all out with a full cat eye. Plus, you can't go wrong with some shimmer.
Kosas Plump + Juicy Vegan Collagen Spray-On Serum ($48)
Collagen is a great addition to any skincare routine since it help with cell turnover (meaning skin looks fresh). The vegan collagen firms while peptides plump, and amino acids strengthen. Our favorite part, aside from the killer ingredients, might just be that this pick is a spray, meaning it has a hands-free application.
Youth to the People Superfood Cleanser ($9+, was $12+)
Consider this cleanser a green juice for your skin. It works for any skin type, and packs a powerful punch of antioxidants from kale, spinach, and green tea even though it's gentle.
ĀTHR Beauty Moonlight Crystal Palette ($29, was $58)
Keeping your eyes healthy is just as important as the rest of your face, which is why this colorful, jewel-tone palette is a great addition to your vanity drawer. It's got oils and shea butter for moisture, but also uses sapphires for maximum radiance.
Herbivore Lapis Blue Tansy Face Oil ($72)
It's normal for anyone with oily and acne-prone skin to feel hesitant about using face oils, but the Blue Tansy oil this formula features Azulene, which soothes and balances skin. AKA, this is made for anyone whose skin needs some extra hydration!
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 ($20+)
This is one of our favorite beauty products, and for good reason. It's clear, weightless, and is chock full of antioxidants for sun protection that is so much more than just sun protection.
Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter ($28)
This vegan product is made without silicones (and is 75 percent water!) so that you can get a radiant, glowy finish without any of the harsh chemicals that you might find in other products.
HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA PhD Hybrid Lip Oil ($24)
Lady Gaga's beauty brand has been making the rounds on social media for their smudge-proof lipstick, but we can't forget about these lip oils! Hydrating, shiny, and with just the right amount of color. We're in love.
SALTYFACE Freckle Paint ($22)
Get a summer sunkissed look with this easy-to-apply freckle paint. Just dot across your nose and pat with your fingers to blur each speck and make them look more natural.
Follow us on Pinterest for more beauty tips and clean beauty products.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- Here Are The Beauty Products The B+C Editors Are Obsessed With ›
- 16 Green Beauty Company Founders on Why They Started Their Brands ›
- The Most Trusted Sources for Green Beauty Education ›
- The Clean Beauty Trends We Learned at Credo's First-Ever Summit ›
- How This Entrepreneur Is Trying to Create the Sephora of Clean Beauty ›
- Everything to Know About Sephora’s New Clean Beauty Category ›
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!